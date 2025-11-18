Paris Hilton addresses Ghislaine Maxwell recruitment allegations

The rumors picked up speed after the 2020 docuseries Surviving Jeffrey Epstein. During the special, Christopher Mason, an ex-friend of Ghislaine's, said that Maxwell saw a then-19-year-old Hilton at a party in New York City and allegedly said, "She'd be perfect for Jeffrey. Could you introduce us?" At the time, Paris was just starting to gain fame, having recently been signed by Donald Trump's modeling agency.

While Paris insists she does not remember an introduction, one photo taken in September 2000 at a New York fashion show shows the heiress chatting with Donald Trump, with Ghislaine right by their side. Hilton, who had grown up in New York, had known Donald Trump since she was a child due to their families' relationships.

Ghislaine was convicted in 2021 for her role in Epstein's abuse of minor girls, as she helped him recruit and groom victims. She is currently serving her sentence at a minimum-security facility in Texas.

Since her days on reality television, Paris has gone on to become an entrepreneur and an activist, and is now a mother of two. Her statement comes amid mounting pressure for the Department of Justice to release investigation files concerning Epstein, who died in jail in 2019 while awaiting sex trafficking charges.