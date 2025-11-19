Kajol reportedly leases Mumbai office for a rent of Rs 6.9 lakhs; here's how much she'll earn in 9 years

Kajol has reportedly leased her office space in Mumbai's Goregaon, for a nine-year period. According to a Square Yard report, she will receive a monthly rent of ₹6.9 lakh, which can earn her an estimated ₹8.6 crore over the duration of the agreement!

The lease was registered this month, and the office, located in Bharat Arize, covers a carpet area of 1,817 sq ft and includes one parking spot. As per documents on the Inspector General of Registration website, the transaction incurred a stamp duty of ₹5.61 lakh and a registration fee of ₹30,000.

As per reports, the rental contract starts this November, with the initial rent set at ₹6.9 lakh and scheduled to rise by 15% after three years to ₹7.9 lakh per month. In the final three years of the lease, the monthly rent will increase to ₹9.12 lakh, bringing Kajol’s total earnings to around ₹8.6 crore by 2034.