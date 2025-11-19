The ‘Parasocial’ phenomenon: How Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce influenced the Word of the Year

Chief editor Colin McIntosh cited the word as an example of how "language changes," where a "specialist academic term has become mainstream" to capture the "2025 zeitgeist." Millions of fans felt a deep connection to Taylors confessional lyrics, leading to what psychologists describe as these ‘parasocial’ bonds.

The concept dates back to 1956, when sociologists first observed television viewers forming ‘para-social’ relationships with on-screen personalities. Today, the trend is amplified by social media and even artificial intelligence chatbots. Simone Schnall, Professor of Experimental Social Psychology at Cambridge, pointed out that while this can be a "traditional and healthy manifestation of fandom," it can also lead to "obsessive interpretations of lyrics" and a completely one-sided sense of trust.

Despite the intense scrutiny, the couple maintains that their relationship is normal. As Travis Kelce said in a profile, "When there is not a camera on us, we're just two people that are in love," adding it "happened very organically."

In a world where celebrity news feels personal, ‘parasocial’ perfectly sums up the intense emotional investment in the lives of stars like Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.