25 YO Bengaluru doctor, who is also a Dakhni star, is all set to launch a medical relief campaign!

You also started a fascinating foundation while studying in Georgia. Could you tell us a little about that?

It’s called the 2Lari Foundation. I began it while studying medicine in Georgia, long before I started making content on Instagram. At the time, I had about 2,000 followers and my account was still public. A senior of mine had been diagnosed with meningitis and managing the medical costs was becoming extremely difficult for her family.

Our university suggested that we help ease the financial burden, perhaps through crowdfunding. So, I posted a simple video, asking people to contribute — and within ten hours, I was stunned to see donations worth about three lakh rupees. My dean was equally astonished.

The funds made a real difference for her and that’s when I realised something important: people genuinely want to help, but they can’t always afford to give large sums or donate frequently. That’s how the 2Lari Foundation was born — the idea was to encourage people to donate just 2 Lari (around INR 60), but to do it every month. The response was amazing. So many people began contributing regularly that, collectively, it turned into a significant amount — enough to help anyone facing medical hardship.