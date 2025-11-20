25 YO Bengaluru doctor, who is also a Dakhni star, is all set to launch a medical relief campaign!

Nehal Pasha is a name instantly recognisable to anyone who follows Bengaluru’s vibrant Instagram scene. With a devoted fanbase, his witty, heart-warming videos in Bengaluru Dakhni have become a local favourite, celebrating everyday humour and family-friendly charm. Beyond his online fame, Nehal is also a doctor-in-training, currently developing an inspiring concept for medical aid. As we catch up with this 25-year-old multi-talented creator, he opens up about his journey, so far, the joy of representing his roots and the surprising reason he turned down a role in Mirzapur 4.
How did the idea of creating content in Bengaluru Dakhni come to you?
To be honest, in the beginning, I was quite embarrassed about my own language. I used to think it didn’t sound as nice because, in comparison, Standard Urdu is so refined and poetic — while Dakhni takes a bit of getting used to. Then one day, on a whim, I randomly made a video in the language — and that single clip got me almost 8,000 followers. That’s when it hit me: why should I be embarrassed about the language I speak at home? And from there, there was no turning back.
How do you juggle between being a doctor-in-the-making and a content creator?
I love both equally, so I don’t find it to be much of a challenge. I genuinely enjoy making content and I love my profession too — so balancing the two comes naturally. When I was still studying medicine, I had plenty of time on my hands. I could create content every day, whenever inspiration struck. But now that I’m practising and doing my internship, my schedule is much tighter — I leave home at 6.30 am and return only after 8 pm. So, I usually jot down my ideas during the week, film everything over the weekend and then space out the releases.
Do you have a team that supports you?
No, no — I do everything myself.
You also started a fascinating foundation while studying in Georgia. Could you tell us a little about that?
It’s called the 2Lari Foundation. I began it while studying medicine in Georgia, long before I started making content on Instagram. At the time, I had about 2,000 followers and my account was still public. A senior of mine had been diagnosed with meningitis and managing the medical costs was becoming extremely difficult for her family.
Our university suggested that we help ease the financial burden, perhaps through crowdfunding. So, I posted a simple video, asking people to contribute — and within ten hours, I was stunned to see donations worth about three lakh rupees. My dean was equally astonished.
The funds made a real difference for her and that’s when I realised something important: people genuinely want to help, but they can’t always afford to give large sums or donate frequently. That’s how the 2Lari Foundation was born — the idea was to encourage people to donate just 2 Lari (around INR 60), but to do it every month. The response was amazing. So many people began contributing regularly that, collectively, it turned into a significant amount — enough to help anyone facing medical hardship.
And we heard you are planning to replicate the idea here too?
On similar lines, I’m planning to launch the 10 Rupee Foundation in India once I finish my current internship. It will follow the same concept — small, consistent contributions that add up to meaningful impact. The plan is to host one event in one state each month — so, within two years, I’ll hopefully have covered the entire country. I’m currently handling the paperwork and aiming for a mid-next-year launch.
Tell us about your Bengaluru connect?
I’m a proper Bengaluru boy. My parents are from here too. I studied at Presidency School until the sixth standard and then went to boarding school in Chennai. It’s a bit of a family tradition — everyone goes to hostel there. I finished the rest of my schooling in Chennai before heading to Georgia for my medical degree.
We also heard that you have received offers for OTT projects and films?
Yes, I’ve received a few acting offers — including one for Mirzapur 4 on Amazon Prime Video. But I’ve always believed that until I truly learn the craft of acting, I shouldn’t step into that world. It would be like walking into an operating theatre without knowing where the instruments are.
Finally, a word of advice to people your age who are also trying to make their dreams come true?
Just this: don’t take advice or criticism from people whose lives you don’t look up to.
Watch the full interview on Indulge’s YouTube channel.
Email: romal@newindianexpress.com
X: @elromal