Gaurav Khanna’s wife Akanksha Chamola opens up about being child-free

Akanksha tackled the question head-on and shared a rare moment of candour on national television. She said that currently, she doesn’t feel like being a mother and finds the idea tough even for the future. "For some reason, that feeling has not come from within me. I don't feel the need to have a kid," she said.

She insisted that her decision has nothing to do with being afraid; rather, it emanates from a deep sense of responsibility. Akanksha echoed the solemnity of parenthood, "Having a child is not like making a sweet; it’s a huge responsibility." She feels that she cannot justify the "job or duty" of motherhood and wants to give her 100 percent to her career and ambitions, even if some people term it "selfish."

Gaurav later joined the conversation, in defence of his wife, promptly reassuring her that she was not being selfish. The openness about their timelines, and Gaurav's reinforcement regarding his wife's choice and personal agency, have sparked a wider debate about marriage, readiness, and respecting individual choices in a partnership. Their love story, that was initiated through an audition to their wedding in 2016, continues to show that support and mutual respect are the true cornerstones of their bond.