Priyanka Chopra faces PR stunt allegations over a viral video and Bella Thorne defends her

Priyanka Chopra recently faced accusations after an old video popped up and went viral, showing fans running behind her for autographs, with many claiming it was a staged PR stunt. Responding to these allegations, Hollywood actress Bella Thorne took to social media to defend Priyanka, expressing that she highly doubts the video was faked.

Priyanka Chopra’s airport video sparks PR debate; Bella Thorne steps in

Priyanka is renowned worldwide for her stunning performances and glamorous presence amidst her fans. But even global stars aren’t immune to online scrutiny.

An old airport video recently resurfaced on the internet, and netizens are claiming it might be a PR setup. This is because the same two fans — one girl, one guy pop up repeatedly, asking Priyanka for autographs. Not once, not twice, but thrice in different pages! And of course, true to her gracious persona the actress obliges and signs each one of them and this made the netizens question things even more.