Priyanka Chopra faces PR stunt allegations over a viral video and Bella Thorne defends her

Priyanka Chopra recently faced accusations after an old video popped up and went viral, showing fans running behind her for autographs, with many claiming it was a staged PR stunt. Responding to these allegations, Hollywood actress Bella Thorne took to social media to defend Priyanka, expressing that she highly doubts the video was faked.
Priyanka is renowned worldwide for her stunning performances and glamorous presence amidst her fans. But even global stars aren’t immune to online scrutiny.
An old airport video recently resurfaced on the internet, and netizens are claiming it might be a PR setup. This is because the same two fans — one girl, one guy pop up repeatedly, asking Priyanka for autographs. Not once, not twice, but thrice in different pages! And of course, true to her gracious persona the actress obliges and signs each one of them and this made the netizens question things even more.
But in a turn of events, Hollywood actress Bella Thorne supported the actress and commented online saying she highly doubts the video was a PR stunt and shares why so.
She wrote, “No, I don’t think this is a PR stunt. They just follow you everywhere when you’re in the terminal they also sell those pages online”. Explaining further she wrote, “That’s why it’s on a blank piece of paper. They can actually take your signature and Photoshop over whatever they want and it would look like you have signed it. Either way I highly doubt she staged it. She’s just being nice and signing it again cuz they won’t leave her alone and are continuing to follow her through the terminal.”
But the internet isn’t letting this slide so easily as they have been quick to call out the actress. One wrote, “She is literally handling her own fan page!” Another added, “Two people ask for autographs… and the same people do it again at the next terminal in front of the media. A big thumbs down, PC!!”
Genuine fan moment or clever PR? The debate is buzzing, and Priyanka is yet to respond anything on the controversy.