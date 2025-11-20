Usher sues investors to recover $700,000 he lent to buy property

Usher has filed a lawsuit against a group of investors who were attempting to launch a new restaurant and lounge in Atlanta.

According to the suit, Usher Raymond IV loaned $1.7 million to the group to help them buy property for the planned venue, Homage ATL. In late 2024, three men pitched the idea to him, proposing to open the establishment in Atlanta’s Buckhead area. While Usher declined to join as an investor, he agreed to provide the loan for the property purchase.

The funds were transferred to the trust account of Atlanta attorney Alcide Honoré, who represented some of the investors and is also listed as a defendant. When the project fell through, Usher asked for his money back. He received $1 million in August, but contact with the group later ceased, and the remaining $700,000 has not been returned, the lawsuit claims.