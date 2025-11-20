Usher sues investors to recover $700,000 he lent to buy property
Usher has filed a lawsuit against a group of investors who were attempting to launch a new restaurant and lounge in Atlanta.
According to the suit, Usher Raymond IV loaned $1.7 million to the group to help them buy property for the planned venue, Homage ATL. In late 2024, three men pitched the idea to him, proposing to open the establishment in Atlanta’s Buckhead area. While Usher declined to join as an investor, he agreed to provide the loan for the property purchase.
The funds were transferred to the trust account of Atlanta attorney Alcide Honoré, who represented some of the investors and is also listed as a defendant. When the project fell through, Usher asked for his money back. He received $1 million in August, but contact with the group later ceased, and the remaining $700,000 has not been returned, the lawsuit claims.
“I have no substantive comment regarding a matter that is in litigation,” Hardwick said in an email to The Associated Press. “However, I am extremely confident that Mr. Honoré will be vindicated as to any civil liability in this case.”
One of the defendants in the lawsuit, record producer and songwriter Bryan-Michael Cox, stated on Instagram that he is “a passive minority shareholder” in one of the companies tied to the project. He added, “While I’m unable to share more details right now, I want to make one thing absolutely clear: my 27-year friendship with Usher remains fully intact.”
Two additional members of the investment group, both based in metro Atlanta, are also listed as defendants. At this early stage of the case, no attorneys for them appear in the court filings.