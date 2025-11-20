We catch up with Shefali Shah to talk about Delhi Crime 3, that’s breaking all records on Netflix!

What was the experience like working with Huma Qureshi?

There are two elements to this. Firstly, in such criminal cases, people often presume the antagonist will be male. Many of us believe that the perpetrators are mostly men. When you consider the trafficking of girls, for example, you assume it must be men who are carrying it out. Therefore, when there is a female antagonist, it challenges one’s preconceived notions. If I am in a crowded place and feel unsafe, I would instinctively approach a woman.

This narrative makes you question that instinct. It forces the realisation that the issue is not that all men are bad and all women are good; it is about the individual person and is rarely about their gender. Secondly, I unfortunately only had two scenes with Huma and wish we had spent more time together on screen.

However, the first thing that struck me about her is that she is so relaxed and down to earth and we connected immediately. Then, when I watched the show, I thought, “this woman is terrifying.” That is the key feature of Delhi Crime 3 — it possesses the most terrific female ensemble cast I have ever witnessed. We filmed many of the interrogation scenes consecutively and every day we were astonished by the high quality of the performances! These scenes translated perfectly well on screen.