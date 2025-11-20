We catch up with Shefali Shah to talk about Delhi Crime 3, that’s breaking all records on Netflix!

Shefali Shah’s beginnings, rooted firmly in the vibrant creativity of the Gujarati stage, served as the perfect crucible for the formidable actress she would become. Her television debut in 1993 marked the first step onto a national platform, quickly followed by early appearances, including a memorable, albeit brief, foray into cinema with Rangeela (1995).
Yet, it was the television landscape where her star truly began to blaze, notably with the popular series Hasratein in 1997, which garnered her widespread recognition and appreciation from audiences. She swiftly claimed the coveted lead roles in acclaimed series like Kabhie Kabhie (1997) and Raahein (1999), demonstrating her versatility and magnetic presence.
The cinematic world soon beckoned. Her powerful, positive notice for a supporting role in the crime masterpiece Satya (1998) signalled a decisive shift. Shefali embraced the transition, diving into her film career with a challenging lead in the Gujarati drama Dariya Chhoru (1999). What followed was a career defined not by relentless visibility, but by meticulous, discerning choice — a testament to her artistic integrity.
She adorned critically-acclaimed projects such as the international triumph Monsoon Wedding (2001) and the mainstream family comedy-drama Waqt: The Race Against Time (2005). The year 2007 was a magnificent milestone for her. Her deeply moving portrayal of Kasturba Gandhi in the biographical drama Gandhi, My Father earned her the prestigious Best Actress prize at the Tokyo International Film Festival, cementing her reputation globally.
This triumph was soon followed by the ultimate national honour: the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress for the poignant drama, The Last Lear. From a leading part in Kucch Luv Jaisaa (2011) to her notable work in the hard-hitting Lakshmi (2014) and the delightful ensemble hit Dil Dhadakne Do (2015), Shefali continued to elevate every project she touched.
The late 2010s witnessed an exhilarating surge as Shefali transitioned triumphantly into defining lead roles. Her award-winning performance in Juice (2017) was a stunning showcase, brilliantly setting the stage for two pivotal Netflix projects: the romantic drama Once Again (2018) and, of course, the globally celebrated crime series, Delhi Crime (2019).
Her commanding and utterly brilliant depiction of DCP Vartika Chaturvedi in the latter was met with an explosion of acclaim, catapulting her to even greater international fame. The momentum became unstoppable with an incredible five projects gracing 2022, including the compelling series Human, the feature dramas Jalsa and Darlings and the riveting second season of Delhi Crime.
This second outing was a tour de force that rightly earned her a nomination for the coveted International Emmy Award for Best Actress! And the accolades kept pouring in, including a deserved award for her delicate and profound performance as a woman battling early onset dementia in Three of Us (2023).
And now, the moment we’ve all been waiting for! The phenomenal Delhi Crime Season 3 has just dropped on Netflix, barely a week ago and is already the undisputed talk of the town! We catch up with the powerhouse that is Shefali Shah to delve deep into the new season, where she shares the screen with the brilliant Huma Qureshi. We also explore her future projects, her approach to fitness and lots more…
How did the decision to produce Delhi Crime Season 3 come about?
The decision to proceed with Season 3 was made following the strong positive response to Season 1 and Season 2. It is quite uncommon for a sequel to be accepted and loved as much as the first season, but Season 2 performed exceptionally well. Additionally, there are many important stories of this nature to tell. I remember meeting Tanuj Chopra one day when they were contemplating which case to focus on and they had two possibilities in mind. He asked me for my preference and I said, without doubt, the Baby Falak case. Everyone agreed and it was also beneficial that we had access to the case material gathered by Chhaya Sharma, the original DCP who cracked the case. That is how the entire plan for the season fell into place.
What was the experience like working with Huma Qureshi?
There are two elements to this. Firstly, in such criminal cases, people often presume the antagonist will be male. Many of us believe that the perpetrators are mostly men. When you consider the trafficking of girls, for example, you assume it must be men who are carrying it out. Therefore, when there is a female antagonist, it challenges one’s preconceived notions. If I am in a crowded place and feel unsafe, I would instinctively approach a woman.
This narrative makes you question that instinct. It forces the realisation that the issue is not that all men are bad and all women are good; it is about the individual person and is rarely about their gender. Secondly, I unfortunately only had two scenes with Huma and wish we had spent more time together on screen.
However, the first thing that struck me about her is that she is so relaxed and down to earth and we connected immediately. Then, when I watched the show, I thought, “this woman is terrifying.” That is the key feature of Delhi Crime 3 — it possesses the most terrific female ensemble cast I have ever witnessed. We filmed many of the interrogation scenes consecutively and every day we were astonished by the high quality of the performances! These scenes translated perfectly well on screen.
How do you ensure your fitness quotient, both mentally and physically, is always maintained?
I commit 100 percent to any project I am working on. Whether I have an illness or feel tired, I continue working because I genuinely love what I do. I know that my work process is often not the healthiest; I tend to skip meals entirely while on set. However, I have my team of girls who constantly nag me to eat at least a little bit. That team is a crucial part of my support system, as these friends protect me physically and emotionally. I cannot overstate the gratitude I feel for having this girl system in place; that sense of sisterhood really makes a difference. Regarding my mental health, I do see a therapist, because sometimes I just need to speak to someone. I might lose perspective on a situation and require a third person’s viewpoint on it.
Do you visit the gym often?
I am still trying to establish the habit of going to the gym regardless of how late my workday finishes. I have not achieved that consistency yet. If I finish early, I will go to the gym. However, if it is after a long day of work and I am wrapping up at 10 or 11 pm, then I head straight home.
What are your hopes for 2026?
I have wanted to direct for a long time. I did direct two short films, but directing a feature film requires a lot from me. I am not certain whether I am capable of doing it right now. It involves a tremendous amount of hard work and responsibility, including other people’s financial investments. Therefore, I need to be absolutely sure when I decide to take on that role. I also want to write and I want to travel extensively. And yes, I want to be able to go to the gym every single day, no matter what time my shoot finishes.
Any chance of you heading South, you after all are Tulu?
I want to, but I just haven’t received any good offers. I am, however, absolutely open to the idea.
What can we look forward to seeing from you next?
I did a film with Vipul (Amrutlal Shah, her husband). It is a bank heist film titled Hisaab. It stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhishek Banerjee and Srishti Srivastava; and it has a fantastic ensemble cast. It is scheduled to be released in early 2026. There is also another film that I cannot reveal much about yet, but I can tell you that it is a dark comedy, entirely bizarre and I play the most strange and cuckoo character.
Delhi Crime 3 is now streaming on Netflix.
Email: romal@newindianexpress.com
X: @elromal