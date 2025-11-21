Tejaswini Kolhapure reconnects with sister Padmini’s iconic film spot in Naldehra

What began as a routine day of shooting turned into an unexpectedly emotional homecoming for actress Tejaswini Kolhapure. The actress, who is currently filming her upcoming project with Kapil Sharma in the serene hill town of Mashobra, decided to take a short detour to nearby Naldehra—a place known for its pine-draped slopes and Himalayan mist. What she didn’t anticipate was stumbling upon a living reminder of her own childhood.
“As we walked through the slopes, our guide casually pointed at a tree and mentioned that it had appeared in Pyaar Jhukta Nahin,” Tejaswini recalls. “The moment he said that, my heart skipped a beat.” The tree, she realised, was the very same one featured in Tumse Milkar, the memorable song picturised on her sister Padmini Kolhapure decades ago. As a child, Tejaswini had been present on the sets, wide-eyed and fascinated, watching the filming unfold.
Overwhelmed by nostalgia, she immediately pulled out her phone and video-called Padmini. “I stood right beside the tree and handed the phone to our guide, who had been proudly telling us about the song,” she laughs. “When he suddenly realised he was talking to the heroine of the song herself, he went absolutely silent. His reaction was priceless.”
For Tejaswini, the experience was far more than a charming coincidence. “Standing there again, by that same tree, I realised how nature silently guards our stories, waiting for us to return,” she reflects. “It felt as though time had folded back on itself.”
What was meant to be a brief break from shooting had become an intimate reunion with the past—an emotional loop connecting her childhood with her present.
When Indulge asked Tejaswini earlier whether the Kolhapure khandaan might ever come together for a film, and she couldn't help but smile. “I think someone just needs to come to us and say, ‘You all are doing this project.’ Then maybe we’ll put our minds together and make something happen.”
