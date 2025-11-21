Tejaswini Kolhapure reconnects with sister Padmini’s iconic film spot in Naldehra

Overwhelmed by nostalgia, she immediately pulled out her phone and video-called Padmini. “I stood right beside the tree and handed the phone to our guide, who had been proudly telling us about the song,” she laughs. “When he suddenly realised he was talking to the heroine of the song herself, he went absolutely silent. His reaction was priceless.”

For Tejaswini, the experience was far more than a charming coincidence. “Standing there again, by that same tree, I realised how nature silently guards our stories, waiting for us to return,” she reflects. “It felt as though time had folded back on itself.”

What was meant to be a brief break from shooting had become an intimate reunion with the past—an emotional loop connecting her childhood with her present.

When Indulge asked Tejaswini earlier whether the Kolhapure khandaan might ever come together for a film, and she couldn't help but smile. “I think someone just needs to come to us and say, ‘You all are doing this project.’ Then maybe we’ll put our minds together and make something happen.”

