Jennifer Lopez stuns in a Manish Malhotra cutwork saree at Udaipur wedding

Jennifer Lopez has arrived in Udaipur for a big, fat Indian wedding, and she stunned in a blush pink cutwork Manish Malhotra saree at the lavish wedding of Netra Mantena, the daughter of billionaire Rama Raju Mantena, and Vamsi Gadiraju, co-founder of Superorder. JLo paired her shimmery saree with elaborate emerald jewellery from Malhotra's line.

The look immediately went viral, with fans and fashion critics calling it one of her most impressive cultural style moments. Social media was flooded with photos and videos of Lopez, with one comment capturing the overall sentiment: “She did it right.”

Jennifer Lopez wears Manish Mahotra saree at Udaipur wedding

Lopez arrived in Udaipur on Saturday ahead of her scheduled performance, and clips online showed her rehearsing her hit song On The Floor with her team. The celebrations began on November 21 with a high-octane sangeet, where Bollywood stars Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez lit up the stage.