Jennifer Lopez stuns in a Manish Malhotra cutwork saree at Udaipur wedding

Jennifer Lopez has arrived in Udaipur for a big, fat Indian wedding, and she stunned in a blush pink cutwork Manish Malhotra saree at the lavish wedding of Netra Mantena, the daughter of billionaire Rama Raju Mantena, and Vamsi Gadiraju, co-founder of Superorder. JLo paired her shimmery saree with elaborate emerald jewellery from Malhotra's line.
The look immediately went viral, with fans and fashion critics calling it one of her most impressive cultural style moments. Social media was flooded with photos and videos of Lopez, with one comment capturing the overall sentiment: “She did it right.”
Lopez arrived in Udaipur on Saturday ahead of her scheduled performance, and clips online showed her rehearsing her hit song On The Floor with her team. The celebrations began on November 21 with a high-octane sangeet, where Bollywood stars Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez lit up the stage.
Udaipur itself is witnessing one of its grandest events ever, as Netra Mantena prepares to tie the knot with US-born Vamsi Gadiraju during a four-day extravaganza from November 21 to 24. The lake city has transformed into a dazzling venue, complete with extravagant décor, illuminated pathways and majestic Rajasthani architecture. DJ Tiësto kicked off the festivities on Thursday with a blazing set, videos of which quickly spread across social platforms. Another viral clip offered a sweeping view of the luxurious setting.
This is not Jennifer Lopez’s first time performing at an Indian mega-wedding. She had attended the extravagant 2015 wedding of Sanjay Hinduja and Anu Mahtani, also in Udaipur. The guest list at the Netra Mantena-Vamsi Gadiraju wedding is equally global, with big names like Justin Bieber, Jennifer Lopez and other international personalities expected to arrive in Rajasthan for the celebrations.