Priyanka Chopra recalls Dharmendra's legacy, says first signing amount came from under his banner

Veteran actor Dharmendra died in Mumbai on Monday. The 89-year-old star had been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai several times over the past few days. Messages of condolence flooded in from across the country honouring the legacy of Hindi cinema’s original ‘He-Man’. Priyanka Chopra also posted a lengthy tribute on social media, recalling how her “first signing amount” had come from Vijayta Films, making her remembrance especially personal.
Priyanka's Instagram post read, "In the year 2001, my first signing amount in the movies came from Vijayta Films. One of the first Hindi movies I ever shot was under his banner, with his eldest son. Him and his family, made me feel welcome in the industry, at a time when no one knew me. Very few people are capable of that kind of warmth and grace, towards a complete newcomer, who didn’t know anyone in Mumbai."
She said, "I have known the Deol family since the beginning of my career. I’ve worked in multiple movies with Sunny and Bobby. This feels personal, and I know I share that feeling with many others in the world. Some people leave behind films, some leave behind feelings. He has left us with both. His presence was magnetic. He filled up a frame with his smile and charisma like only he could. This is a big loss for cinema, but his legacy is permanent."
"As I type this note on a film set, in between shots, I think about how so many of us will always be inspired by him. Hailing from a small town with no Godfather and big dreams.. he made a permanent mark in a tough industry.. and he carried his family along. A true blue Hindi film Hero. Rest in paradise, Dharamji. My condolences to the entire Deol family. Om Shanti," added Priyanka.