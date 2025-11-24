Priyanka Chopra recalls Dharmendra's legacy, says first signing amount came from under his banner

She said, "I have known the Deol family since the beginning of my career. I’ve worked in multiple movies with Sunny and Bobby. This feels personal, and I know I share that feeling with many others in the world. Some people leave behind films, some leave behind feelings. He has left us with both. His presence was magnetic. He filled up a frame with his smile and charisma like only he could. This is a big loss for cinema, but his legacy is permanent."

"As I type this note on a film set, in between shots, I think about how so many of us will always be inspired by him. Hailing from a small town with no Godfather and big dreams.. he made a permanent mark in a tough industry.. and he carried his family along. A true blue Hindi film Hero. Rest in paradise, Dharamji. My condolences to the entire Deol family. Om Shanti," added Priyanka.