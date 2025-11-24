Smriti Mandhana's wedding woes continue as Palash Muchhal also hospitalised

Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana and music composer Palash Muchhal were set to tie the knot on November 23 in Sangli and their pre-wedding festivities had already won the hearts of fans.
However, in an unfortunate turn of events, the wedding had to be postponed indefinitely after Smriti's father, Shrinivas Mandhana had to be hospitalised following severe health issues, possibly heart attack.
The crisis does not seem to end for the World Cup winning cricketer as her fiancé Palash Muchhal had to be taken to the hospital a day after her father's health scare.
Palash Muchhal, brother to popular singer Palak Muchhal was all ready to marry long time girlfriend Smriti Mandhana but things went awry. Palash's mother, Amita shared that the stress following the crisis had affected his health. The music composer has been released from the hospital and is recovering at his home in Mumbai.
During a statement to a media house, Amita shared that Palash is extremely close to Smriti's father and his health scare gravely affected her son. She further shared that he was the one who decided to keep the wedding on hold until Smriti Mandhana's father recovers.
Palash Muchhal was admitted to the hospital for around four hours where he was administered with saline drip and released after his condition improved.
Shrinivas Mandhana fell sick while the preparations for the "baaraat" were on. When is discomfort worsened, he was taken to Sarvhit Hospital in an ambulance. The bride and groom did not want to go ahead with the wedding ceremonies unless Smriti's Mandhana recovered completely.
Talking about Shrinivas' health, Dr Naman Shah told the media, "Srinivas Manandana, Smriti Manandana’s father, experienced symptoms of a heart attack around 11:30 after feeling left-sided chest pain. He was immediately transferred to Sarvhit Hospital and Medical Research Center in Sangli for further assessment. Despite his slightly raised cardiac enzymes, he requires ongoing observation".
During her statement, Amita reassured that despite the roadblock, the couple will get married soon.