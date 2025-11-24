Smriti Mandhana's wedding woes continue as Palash Muchhal also hospitalised

Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana and music composer Palash Muchhal were set to tie the knot on November 23 in Sangli and their pre-wedding festivities had already won the hearts of fans.

However, in an unfortunate turn of events, the wedding had to be postponed indefinitely after Smriti's father, Shrinivas Mandhana had to be hospitalised following severe health issues, possibly heart attack.

The crisis does not seem to end for the World Cup winning cricketer as her fiancé Palash Muchhal had to be taken to the hospital a day after her father's health scare.

Palash Muchhal's mother shares updates on son's health

Palash Muchhal, brother to popular singer Palak Muchhal was all ready to marry long time girlfriend Smriti Mandhana but things went awry. Palash's mother, Amita shared that the stress following the crisis had affected his health. The music composer has been released from the hospital and is recovering at his home in Mumbai.