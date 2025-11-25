Celina Jaitly accuses Austrian hotelier husband of domestic violence, demands damages

Celina Jaitley lodged the complaint under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005 where she claimed that the toll of the abuse was so great that she was forced to leave their home. She further stated that she had to leave home in Austria in the middle of the night, all alone. Leaving her children behind, Celina flew back to India on October 11.

Celina Jaitley consequently alleged that Peter Haag stopped all contact between her and her three children. The actor now demands undisturbed phone calls with her children while Peter has reportedly filed for divorce in Austria.

Celina Jaitley has also sought damages, asking for ₹10 lakh monthly from her husband along with a compensation of ₹50 crore due to loss earnings and on the account of abuse.

Celina Jaitley and Peter Haag got married according to Hindu rituals in 2010 in Mumbai. That very year, the couple registered their marriage in Austria. In her complaint, Celina has alleged that Peter had demanded expensive gifts during their wedding, which were given to him. She mentioned incidents of violence and abuse were meted out towards her on several occasion including the time when she gave birth to their twins in 2012.

According to her complaints, Peter made Celina give up her career in acting and dedicate herself to him and their children.

Taking to Instagram, Celina penned a heartfelt note on the difficult times. "In the middle of the strongest most turbulent storm of my life I never imagined I would spend fighting alone, without any parents, without any support system I never thought there would come a day without all the pillars on which the roof of my world once rested, my parents, my brother, my children, & the one who promised to stand by me, love me, care for me, & bear every trouble with me", she wrote.

Celina Jaitly had worked in Bollywood films, including No Entry and Golmaal Returns.