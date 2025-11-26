Chitrangda Singh says 2025 has been about saying yes to stories that scare a little

Chitrangda Singh has had a remarkable 2025 and in the best way. She describes this year as one of reinvention, bringing significant growth to her career. Her unique blend of mainstream appeal and thoughtfully chosen, meaningful performances has elevated her presence on screen. After years of being celebrated for her elegance and charisma, she’s now carving a dual-track path, shining equally in commercial blockbusters and nuanced, character-driven stories.

Chitrangda Singh steps into her power: A year of bold choices and big wins

The actress opens up and says that after a long time and after a lot of projects, this year she truly feels honest to herself with things coming her way that she absolutely wants.

Her appearance in Housefull 5 earlier this year marked a bold return to the big screens with legendary co-stars. The film let her reconnect with mass audiences while flexing her impeccable comic timing, reminding everyone that she can bring out a performance that is way better than anyone’s expectations. It became the perfect launchpad for her refreshed, more versatile identity.

Then came her art-house drama Parikrama which made her step away from the world of mainstream media and into art films. It helped her explore an emotional, more introspective performance that helped her explore a depth in her career.

The actress talking about all of these states, “I wanted my work to feel honest again, whether it’s a big commercial film like Housefull 5 or an intense character piece like Parikrama to now a crime thriller like Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders. 2025 has been about saying yes to stories that scare me a little and challenge me a lot. Its feels like a dream year as an actor, especially to be able to work with directors from different schools of cinema. I feel like I’m finally playing to my full strength as an actor, and more importantly, reclaiming the kind of career I always wanted to build.”

As for her recent updates, her upcoming project Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders is on the horizon, promising a complex, gritty role that will let her dive deeper into darker, more layered storytelling.