Palash Muchhal’s wedding on hold: Smriti Mandhana’s father discharged but health concerns linger

The highly anticipated marriage between Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana and music composer Palash Muchhal has still been postponed indefinitely, even with some good news with regard to the health of Smriti’s father, Shrinivas Mandhana.
Shrinivas was reportedly discharged from Sarvhit Hospital in Sangli on the morning of November 25. He was admitted to the hospital in a rush on Sunday, November 23-the day the marriage was scheduled-after he complained of heart attack-like symptoms. The doctors attending to him at the facility have confirmed that his condition is stable, and he is now out of danger. More importantly, an angiography showed no blockage, relieving the family substantially.
The sudden medical issue forced the families to postpone the wedding to an indefinite date. Though the health update on Smriti’s father is good news, the families are yet to issue a new date for the wedding. Confirming the decision to postpone the marriage until he is fully fit, Smriti’s manager, Tuhin Mishra, had spoken earlier about the cricketer's closeness with her father.
The crisis further got graver as reports also emerged of the groom, Palash Muchhal, being admitted to a hospital. Admitted first in Sangli, he was later shifted to a medical facility in Mumbai. Sources close to him suggest that the strain of constant travel for his concerts, added to the wedding preparations, took a severe toll on his health. As of now, no clear update is available as to whether Palash has been discharged from the hospital. These are keenly followed updates, and fans pointed out that post the postponement of the marriage, Smriti took her pre-wedding photos and videos off her Instagram account. With both families focused on health, it appears the Mandhana-Muchhal wedding will not take place until both Shrinivas Mandhana and Palash Muchhal are completely well.