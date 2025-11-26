Rhea Chakraborty brings CHAPTER 2 to life in Hyderabad styling workshop

When Rhea Chakraborty walked into Broadway New Age Department Store in Banjara Hills for a styling workshop, the energy in the room shifted almost instinctively, as if everyone had been waiting for that moment. As one of the co-founders of CHAPTER 2, she was in Hyderabad to watch everyday shoppers interpret the brand’s pieces in their own ways.

Well, the experience became far more delightful than she had anticipated, bringing together curiosity, creativity, and an unexpectedly warm connection with people.

Rhea Chakraborty opens up about her styling workshop

When asked about her experience at Broadway for the styling workshop, Rhea said, “I really enjoyed the enthusiasm that everybody came with, as they very sweetly shared their own thoughts about the cantling layers, what it means, and the way they put it together. I had a great time with the people at Hyderabad and Broadway.”

Hosting this session at Broadway also came from a place of curiosity. Rhea wanted to see how people responded to the brand’s pieces beyond the photoshoots and campaigns. “I felt like it was important because I wanted to see how people responded to CHAPTER 2 what they felt about the brand, how they would wear the pieces, and what the versatility of each piece truly was. We often pride ourselves on the fact that each piece can go from day to night, from office to gym to party to dinner. I wanted to see those different looks on real people and they genuinely impressed me,” she expressed.

Her own fashion mantra is: “I believe that if something takes more than five minutes to put together, it is not really your personal style. Whatever you wear every day becomes your style, and mine happens to be oversized clothes and a full CHAPTER 2 drip all the way,” she explained with a smile.

The brand itself was born at a time when both she and her co-founder, Showik Chakraborty, were looking for something that held purpose but also made practical sense. Rhea shared that the idea took shape when she wore a T-shirt in 2020 that expressed what she was going through. That moment stayed with her. “We wanted to start a business, and although we didn’t know what it would be, we realised it had to be a powerful t-shirt because one spoke for me in 2020, and we hoped to create many more for many more people,” she shared and CHAPTER 2 became a way to give that voice to many more people.

Today, the brand keeps her grounded. Believing that she is living her own ‘chapter two’ is what motivates her through long days — because, as she put it, entrepreneurs don’t really get days off. Weekdays and weekends look the same when you’re building something from scratch, and Rhea embraces that without any complaint.

When asked what success means to her now, she answered with quiet clarity: “To me, success today means financial independence because it gives me the freedom to be and do whatever I like. It allows me to work in my own way and shape my life on my terms, which is exactly what matters to me.”

When asked on what type of legacy Rhea hopes she leaves, she said, “I think as an entrepreneur, and representing CHAPTER 2 as a brand, I personally do not believe in legacy, yet the ethos I want to leave behind is that there is a community and nobody is alone in what they are going through, because it is okay to not be okay and we are all going through something, so let us just be there for each other.”

In the end, Rhea walked out of Broadway much like she arrived — steady, curious and quietly driven. Juggling her brand without days off and shaping stories through CHAPTER 2, she carries a sense of purpose that feels lived-in, reminding you that everyone is simply navigating their own next chapter.

(Story by Darshita Jain)