A life after the limelight: Amber Heard’s intimate Thanksgiving in Spain

Amber Heard recently gave fans an intimate look at her Thanksgiving celebrations, sharing a carousel of heartwarming moments with her family. The posts highlighted some cherished memories from past years and offered a rare glimpse inside her stunning Spanish home, showing how the actress spends the holidays away from the limelight.

The actress has been living out of the public eye for quite some time now. She moved to Spain from the US following the massive controversy and defamation case that came with the divorce with her now ex Johnny Depp. She shifted with her children Oonagh, Agnes and Ocean and now is raising them alone by choice as a single mother.

Now, coming back to the post, Amber is all smiles, striking a playful pose in front of a table packed with desserts, food, and that iconic Thanksgiving turkey. Then she takes us on a mini rewind with throwbacks from past years, showing how she’s kept the holidays cozy and chaos-free with her family. But the real crown jewel? A tiny little VIP — presumably Oonagh — sitting in a high chair, ready to dig into the feast. The Absolute adorable moment!