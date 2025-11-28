A life after the limelight: Amber Heard’s intimate Thanksgiving in Spain
Amber Heard recently gave fans an intimate look at her Thanksgiving celebrations, sharing a carousel of heartwarming moments with her family. The posts highlighted some cherished memories from past years and offered a rare glimpse inside her stunning Spanish home, showing how the actress spends the holidays away from the limelight.
A rare peek inside Amber Heard's cozy holiday celebration with her family in Spain
The actress has been living out of the public eye for quite some time now. She moved to Spain from the US following the massive controversy and defamation case that came with the divorce with her now ex Johnny Depp. She shifted with her children Oonagh, Agnes and Ocean and now is raising them alone by choice as a single mother.
Now, coming back to the post, Amber is all smiles, striking a playful pose in front of a table packed with desserts, food, and that iconic Thanksgiving turkey. Then she takes us on a mini rewind with throwbacks from past years, showing how she’s kept the holidays cozy and chaos-free with her family. But the real crown jewel? A tiny little VIP — presumably Oonagh — sitting in a high chair, ready to dig into the feast. The Absolute adorable moment!
With the post came a cute caption as well where Amber wrote, “Thanksgiving cheers over the years. A look back at all the full hearts and plates I’ve shared . Hoping you are well topped up on both this year”.
Amber and her kids
Amber has built a warm, cozy life in Spain with her children. Her eldest, Oonagh, was born via surrogacy, followed later by twins Ocean and Agnes, also through surrogacy. Reflecting on her journey, she once wrote on social media, “I wanted to do it on my own terms. I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way… I hope we arrive at a point in which it's normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib.”
Amber and Johnny Depp’s defamation verdict
Fans have followed the highly publicized ups and downs of Amber and Depp over the years. The couple filed for divorce in 2016, which was finalized the following year, but that was just the beginning of their storm. In 2022, their conflict escalated into a defamation trial, with both accusing each other of public disparagement. By the end, the jury found that Amber was defamed in one statement and Depp in three, resulting in Amber paying $1 million in compensation. In the years since, Amber has stepped back from the spotlight, choosing instead a cozy, peaceful life with her children in Spain.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.