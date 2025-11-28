Bengali actress Tnusree Chakraborty gets hitched in the USA, exclusive deets inside

Bengali actress Tnusree Chakraborty surprised us all with her wedding photos, straight from the USA. No news, yet straight a wedding? Indulge exclusively called Tnusree to get the details of her surprise wedding.

Who is Tnusree Chakrabory's husband Sujit Basu?

Tnusree's husband is Sujit Basu, a technologist and IT engineer, who lives in Atlanta. Tnusree shares, "It was a surprise wedding, all planned by him." They had known each other for a long time, but for the last five months, the closeness grew. Tnusree decided to visit the US, and it was Sujit's idea to get married. "We were seeing each other for the past few months and were thinking of getting hitched. But I didn't know he was planning a surprise like this. He just said, 'Let's get hitched', and we did!," blushed the newlywed.