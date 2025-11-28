Bengali actress Tnusree Chakraborty gets hitched in the USA, exclusive deets inside

Bengali actress Tnusree Chakraborty surprised us all with her wedding photos, straight from the USA. No news, yet straight a wedding? Indulge exclusively called Tnusree to get the details of her surprise wedding.
Tnusree's husband is Sujit Basu, a technologist and IT engineer, who lives in Atlanta. Tnusree shares, "It was a surprise wedding, all planned by him." They had known each other for a long time, but for the last five months, the closeness grew. Tnusree decided to visit the US, and it was Sujit's idea to get married. "We were seeing each other for the past few months and were thinking of getting hitched. But I didn't know he was planning a surprise like this. He just said, 'Let's get hitched', and we did!," blushed the newlywed.
Tnusree looked resplendent in a full-sleeved net lehenga, and paired it beautifully with an emerald set, minimal mehendi, bright red lips, and sankha pola. Sujit was seen in a black tuxedo. They also had sindur daan, as Tnusree was seen wearing vermillion.
Notably, the national award winning film Deep Fridge, starring Tnusree as the lead, Mili, is running at the theatres. We asked her, 'Do you regret that you weren't there for the promotions?' "I do regret of course, because this was a very important one. But this decision was life-changing, and I had to decide on this one,". She added that after they return, they will have a big fat wedding and a recepion in Kolkata. She hasn't though decided yet in which country she will stay. Even if she stays in Kolkata, which has her heart, she will keep travelling.