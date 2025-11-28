Celebs

Bengali actress Tnusree Chakraborty gets hitched in the USA, exclusive deets inside

Tnusree Chakraborty gets married to Sujit Basu, a technologist and IT engineer, livng in Atlanta
Sujia Basu and Tnusree Chakraborty get married in the US
Bengali actress Tnusree Chakraborty surprised us all with her wedding photos, straight from the USA. No news, yet straight a wedding? Indulge exclusively called Tnusree to get the details of her surprise wedding.

Who is Tnusree Chakrabory's husband Sujit Basu?

Tnusree's husband is Sujit Basu, a technologist and IT engineer, who lives in Atlanta. Tnusree shares, "It was a surprise wedding, all planned by him." They had known each other for a long time, but for the last five months, the closeness grew. Tnusree decided to visit the US, and it was Sujit's idea to get married. "We were seeing each other for the past few months and were thinking of getting hitched. But I didn't know he was planning a surprise like this. He just said, 'Let's get hitched', and we did!," blushed the newlywed.

Sujit and Tnusree in their wedding attires
Sujit Basu and Tnusree Chakraborty looks resplendent in their wedding attires
The couple looks resplendent in their wedding attires

Tnusree looked resplendent in a full-sleeved net lehenga, and paired it beautifully with an emerald set, minimal mehendi, bright red lips, and sankha pola. Sujit was seen in a black tuxedo. They also had sindur daan, as Tnusree was seen wearing vermillion.

The happy bride and groom, Tnusree Chakraborty and Sujit Basu
Notably, the national award winning film Deep Fridge, starring Tnusree as the lead, Mili, is running at the theatres. We asked her, 'Do you regret that you weren't there for the promotions?' "I do regret of course, because this was a very important one. But this decision was life-changing, and I had to decide on this one,". She added that after they return, they will have a big fat wedding and a recepion in Kolkata. She hasn't though decided yet in which country she will stay. Even if she stays in Kolkata, which has her heart, she will keep travelling.

Sujit Basu and Tnusree Chakraborty
A happy selfie of the newlyweds
But isn't thinking of all these right now, and as we spoke, she was just heading out for a scrumptious dinner with her newlywed hubby! Indulge wishes them a happy married life.

