JoJo Siwa shares health update after hospitalisation following burst of Ovarian Cyst

JoJo Siwa hospitalised after ovarian cyst burst

JoJo Siwa has received emergency care for a ruptured ovarian cyst, which has produced bleeding and pain in her abdomen. This is the account of JoJo's experience leading up to her emergency trip to the hospital. Apparently, she had been feeling discomfort for approximately four days. When she woke up the morning of her performance, she was feeling extremely bad, and she described it as lightheaded, nauseous, and almost passing out after taking a shower. Due to her condition, JoJo's mother had to call for help. At the hospital, the doctors confirmed that JoJo had experienced a ruptured ovarian cyst that had hemorrhaged into her abdomen, and they explained the "unbearable pain" that JoJo had been feeling.