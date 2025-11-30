Rekha's rumoured romance Bollywood couldn’t stop talking about

We’ve all spent years imagining who the perfect man for Rekha could be. Yes, that name probably popped into your head, but let’s not go there today. The woman who has always been a mystery wrapped in elegance and grit, once had a speculated partner who she was about to get married to. And the name that floated around was none other than Pakistani cricketer–turned–politician Imran Khan.
Among the many lost tales of love and great romances of the Bollywood industry, this one is an equal part of a rumour and speculation that actually never saw the light of reality. Back in the 1980s, the gossip mills went wild with whispers that Rekha and Imran Khan were the new cross-border lovebirds of the town.
The chatter was nonstop. They were glamorous, mysterious, and every time they were spotted, cameras practically tripped over themselves. With each appearance, the rumours only grew louder, and soon the buzz got so big that one article of that time even claimed the two were on the brink of getting married.
What drew the speculations to have a solid ground was Rekha’s mother, Pushpavalli, being fully on board with the wedding. The similar article stated that Pushpavalli said, “She had gone to Delhi and consulted a najoomi [astrologer] if Imran could be an ideal suiter to her daughter. No one knows what the najoomi had said but Rekha’s mother was convinced that Imran could be a welcome addition to her family.”
Even with all the buzz and the world ready to embrace their love story, the two never married. The reason remains a mystery — were those just rumours, or did something quietly fall apart between the two? With neither of them ever confirming or denying anything, their lives moved in different directions, leaving this chapter in Bollywood’s romance forever incomplete.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.