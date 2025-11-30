Rekha's rumoured romance Bollywood couldn’t stop talking about

We’ve all spent years imagining who the perfect man for Rekha could be. Yes, that name probably popped into your head, but let’s not go there today. The woman who has always been a mystery wrapped in elegance and grit, once had a speculated partner who she was about to get married to. And the name that floated around was none other than Pakistani cricketer–turned–politician Imran Khan.

Did you know about this enigmatic love rumour about Rekha that fizzled out in the 1980s?

Among the many lost tales of love and great romances of the Bollywood industry, this one is an equal part of a rumour and speculation that actually never saw the light of reality. Back in the 1980s, the gossip mills went wild with whispers that Rekha and Imran Khan were the new cross-border lovebirds of the town.

The chatter was nonstop. They were glamorous, mysterious, and every time they were spotted, cameras practically tripped over themselves. With each appearance, the rumours only grew louder, and soon the buzz got so big that one article of that time even claimed the two were on the brink of getting married.