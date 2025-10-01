LeBron James surprises Kai Cenat with $200K watch on livestream

LeBron in the livestream told Kai, “I mean, you told me one million. You exceeded that. When I saw you hit 1 million, I saw the excitement on all you motherf****ers’ faces, bro. That sh** meant something to me… I’m proud of you. I’m proud of the whole goddamn gang”.

There was a beautiful speech amidst the hype as well in the chat. LeBron added, “The man above never gives us more than we can handle as individuals. Everyone has a purpose. You have to find that purpose and then tap into that purpose”.

The legendary player with an ending note talked about accountability and belief saying, “You have to hold yourself accountable. You have to hold yourself to your truth, you have to hold yourself to your beliefs. And always believe in the power of the man above.”

Kai was just an ordinary kid from Brooklyn when he kicked off streaming in 2021 with funny skits and entertaining content. But in what feels like a blink, he’s risen to become one of the popular names in livestreaming. And this milestone was nothing short of legendary, not only did LeBron drop in, but stars like Snoop Dogg, Mariah Carey, Latto, and Ice Spice also joined the stream, turning it into an unforgettable celebration of Kai’s journey.