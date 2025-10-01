LeBron James surprises Kai Cenat with $200K watch on livestream

NBA legend LeBron James made a surprise appearance on streamer Kai Cenat’s Twitch livestream, leaving fans stunned. And the surprise didn’t stop there, LeBron gifted Kai a luxury watch, making the moment unforgettable.
In the final days of Kai Cenat’s Mafiathon 3 subathon livestream, which was already setting the internet abuzz, the stream hit a whole new level when Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James made a surprise appearance, sending viewership and excitement skyrocketing. LeBron entered in style when Kai reached his first 1 million paid subscribers for the subathon.
The viewers and Kai himself were left completely star-struck when LeBron popped into the stream. But the King didn’t just stop at a hello — he showered Kai with a stack of luxury gifts, including a jaw-dropping Lakers-themed Audemars Piguet watch worth a cool $200,000. And LeBron didn’t forget the squad, Kai’s crew got blessed too with 23 pairs of unreleased LeBron sneakers straight from the vault.
LeBron in the livestream told Kai, “I mean, you told me one million. You exceeded that. When I saw you hit 1 million, I saw the excitement on all you motherf****ers’ faces, bro. That sh** meant something to me… I’m proud of you. I’m proud of the whole goddamn gang”.
There was a beautiful speech amidst the hype as well in the chat. LeBron added, “The man above never gives us more than we can handle as individuals. Everyone has a purpose. You have to find that purpose and then tap into that purpose”.
The legendary player with an ending note talked about accountability and belief saying, “You have to hold yourself accountable. You have to hold yourself to your truth, you have to hold yourself to your beliefs. And always believe in the power of the man above.”
Kai was just an ordinary kid from Brooklyn when he kicked off streaming in 2021 with funny skits and entertaining content. But in what feels like a blink, he’s risen to become one of the popular names in livestreaming. And this milestone was nothing short of legendary, not only did LeBron drop in, but stars like Snoop Dogg, Mariah Carey, Latto, and Ice Spice also joined the stream, turning it into an unforgettable celebration of Kai’s journey.
