Rebel Wilson shares the meal that helped her maintain her weight loss

Actress and comedian Rebel Wilson has recently opened up about the ongoing challenge of maintaining her weight loss. After shedding 80 pounds in 2020, she’s been candid about the effort it takes to stay on track. Rebel credits her transformation to consistent exercise and sticking to her one meal that has been a go-to diet for her.

Rebel Wilson on weight maintenance, emotional eating, and the role of GLP-1 medication

With busy schedules at work and spending time with her 3-year-old, concentrating on her diet has become a tiring task, but she is doing quite well when it comes to maintaining the right system. She also shared that it is especially difficult for her since she is an emotional eater and that’s never going to change. “As an emotional eater, I’m probably never going to be cured of that; I have to manage it”, she expressed in an interview.

Apart from the daily dose of exercise, she turns to the GLP-1 medication that her doctor prescribed. She prefers to resort to medication when work schedules get too tight and exercise finds no time.

She added, “I’m really using the GLP-1s as a tool. So, I know these months are going to be a bit brutal schedule-wise and with all other responsibilities, so I’m going to use them, so I don’t all of a sudden gain 10 to 15 pounds in a month."