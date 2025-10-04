Is Taylor Swift’s Father Figure about Olivia Rodrigo and Scooter Braun?

You know it’s a big week in pop culture when Swifties turn into full-blown cryptologists. Taylor Swift drops Father Figure — and the fandom is already in the trenches, magnifying glass in one hand, heartbreak in the other. Forget decoding the Da Vinci Code; this is about decoding Taylor’s daddy issues.

Taylor Swift’s latest release has fans wondering if it’s a double-edged track aimed at Olivia Rodrigo and Scooter Braun

The latest theory lighting up the internet? That this track is a double shot — one part Olivia Rodrigo, one part Scooter Braun. Yes, the pop princess turned prodigy and the industry villain who needs no introduction. It’s like a dysfunctional family reunion you can dance to.