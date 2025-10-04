Karanvir Sharma talks ‘Trial 2’, Sunil Shetty & his dream roles
The talented and handsome Karanvir Sharma who was recently seen as Param Munjal, Nayonika’s (Kajol) boss in the second season of the courtroom drama, Trial on Hotstar, shares his experience of working in the series.
Is Karanvir anyway similar to Param?
Every actor has to remove some element from himself as a performer to depict a character to make him a believable one. But I think black and white like Param. Neither of us like shades of grey where people act two-faced. Also, I am wearing my spectacles. Most of the glasses that I’m wearing in the series are mine.
You seem to share a special relationship with Suniel Shetty. Is it just a fanboy thing?
I am certainly a fanboy. I love his style, his personality, his works, his songs I think I love everything about him. But he’s also a mentor in my life, a guiding force, a father figure to me. And he’s a good friend and somebody I look up to. There are very few people in this industry who are as genuine as him, and I am glad our paths crossed. I will always have a special corner in my heart for him.
What is your dream role?
I would love to play Karna from Mahabharat. Is liye I think mere maata pita ne mera naam Karan rakha tha (I think that’s why my parents decided to name me Karan). I would also love to play a double role, or play someone who has done great deeds for the country.
You must be having a huge fan following. Do you have any crazy stories to share?
Haha, well, thank you. I do not have many crazy stories to share but there was one moment when this fan of mine got a tattoo of my name on her hand which I found very scary. I didn’t know how to react to that. I wished her all the best but that was unexpected.
