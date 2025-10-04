Robbie Williams opens up about living with Tourette’s Syndrome

"I’ve just realised that I have Tourette’s, but they don’t come out,” Williams said on the I’m ADHD! No, You’re Not. “They are intrusive thoughts that happen. I was just walking down the road the other day, and I realized that these intrusive thoughts are inside Tourette's,” the musician explained. “Not only that, you would think that a stadium full of people professing their love to you would work [as a distraction], but whatever it is, inside me, I cannot hear it. I cannot take it in,” he added.

The singer also revealed how he believed he had autism but after taking the test he found something different. “It turns out I'm not [autistic], but I've got autistic traits. And it's around, social stuff, it's about interaction,” he explained. In managing his symptoms, Robbie has sought professional treatment, including therapy and medication, which he credits with helping him cope more effectively.