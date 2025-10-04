Robbie Williams opens up about living with Tourette’s Syndrome

British pop star Robbie Williams recently opened up about his journey on his health issues. He revealed in a podcast that he has been living with Tourette’s syndrome, a neurological disorder marked by involuntary movements and vocalisations known as tics. This revelation by the singer has surprised his fans and has also sparked conversation about understanding people with neurological conditions.
"I’ve just realised that I have Tourette’s, but they don’t come out,” Williams said on the I’m ADHD! No, You’re Not. “They are intrusive thoughts that happen. I was just walking down the road the other day, and I realized that these intrusive thoughts are inside Tourette's,” the musician explained. “Not only that, you would think that a stadium full of people professing their love to you would work [as a distraction], but whatever it is, inside me, I cannot hear it. I cannot take it in,” he added.
The singer also revealed how he believed he had autism but after taking the test he found something different. “It turns out I'm not [autistic], but I've got autistic traits. And it's around, social stuff, it's about interaction,” he explained. In managing his symptoms, Robbie has sought professional treatment, including therapy and medication, which he credits with helping him cope more effectively.
Tourette syndrome usually starts in early childhood, and experts believe that tics occur less frequently in adulthood. This syndrome affects your brain and nerves to make movements. Motor tics involve body movements, which include eye blinking or shoulder shrugging. Vocal tics involve your voice, like sniffing or throat clearing. Motor tics tend to develop before vocal tics. This tend to run in families and can be generic. Doctors say in the US, Tourette syndrome affects one out of 160 children, which means around 300,000 have the condition. Men are most likely to develop this syndrome.
