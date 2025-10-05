Archana Puran Singh's son Ayushman recalls eating Katy Perry's leftover cake

Bollywood actor Archana Puran Singh’s latest vlog turned into quite the treat. Joined by her family and celebrity food vlogger Kunal Vijaykar, she set out to explore Mumbai’s best Maharashtrian cuisine. But the real showstopper came when her son, Ayushmaan Sethi, dropped a hilarious “food confession”: that he once ate Katy Perry’s leftover cake after one of Karan Johar’s star-studded parties.

As they feasted on Maharashtrian delicacies, Archana joked to Kunal that all the leftovers were for him.

“You are just having leftovers. We have just left the leftovers for you.” That's when Ayushmaan casually said, “I remember eating Katy Perry’s leftover cake.”

Archana was momentarily stunned, while Kunal reacted with wide-eyed disbelief, asking, “Katy Perry’s leftover? How?”

Ayushmaan went on to explain that it happened in one of filmmaker Karan Johar's party.

“When I was working at Dharma Productions with Karan Johar, he hosted a huge party at his house where Katy Perry was present. One of the cakes arrived past midnight, so very few people ate it. The next day, he sent the leftover cake to the office and said, ‘Jisko bhi khaana hai khaa lo’ (whoever wants to eat, can eat). I sat down and ate it," he said.