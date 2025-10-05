Emily Blunt jokes being related to Stanley Tucci ruined her social life

Socialising with a culinary genius cannot be easy especially if you're related to them! Devil Wears Prada star Emily Blunt who's the sister-in-law of actor and cookbook author Stanley Tucci recently revealed the unexpected, food-related downside of having Stanley Tucci, in the family. The problem, she explained, stems from Tucci’s extraordinary cooking talent, which has, quite literally, spoiled their social life.
Emily revealed in a recent interview that while preparing for the demanding atmosphere of The Devil Wears Prada sequel her evenings are anything but deprived, thanks to Tucci’s kitchen mastery. As she films, Tucci reportedly takes charge of dinner almost every night, ensuring the family eats well.
However, Blunt admitted that being related to a celebrated cookbook author (who was also in Julie & Julia and co-starred with Meryl Streep) comes with its own complications. Because Tucci’s gourmet reputation precedes him, their circle of friends has stopped inviting them over for dinner because they're apparently too intimidated to cook for him.
As a result, Emily and husband, The Office star John Krasinski, along with her sister Felicity Blunt, and Tucci have become permanent hosts, since no one else dares to invite them and cook for them.
Even Emily herself feels the heat. She confessed that cooking for Tucci makes her nervous, joking that “it’s slightly nerve-wracking cooking for Stan because he’s so cheffy.”
Stanley Tucci’s graduation from an actor to a beloved food personality began with Big Night (1996), the cult classic film he co-wrote, co-directed, and starred in. The story, centered on two Italian brothers running a struggling restaurant, was a heartfelt tribute to authentic Italian cuisine and culture.
Over the years, he deepened that connection through cookbooks like The Tucci Cookbook and Taste: My Life Through Food, where he shared family recipes and personal stories. His 2021 CNN travel series Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy made him a global culinary icon, showcasing his charm, wit, and genuine curiosity as he explored regional Italian dishes.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.