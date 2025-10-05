Emily Blunt jokes being related to Stanley Tucci ruined her social life

Socialising with a culinary genius cannot be easy especially if you're related to them! Devil Wears Prada star Emily Blunt who's the sister-in-law of actor and cookbook author Stanley Tucci recently revealed the unexpected, food-related downside of having Stanley Tucci, in the family. The problem, she explained, stems from Tucci’s extraordinary cooking talent, which has, quite literally, spoiled their social life.

Emily Blunt explains how Stanley Tucci's cooking skills impacted her social life

Emily revealed in a recent interview that while preparing for the demanding atmosphere of The Devil Wears Prada sequel her evenings are anything but deprived, thanks to Tucci’s kitchen mastery. As she films, Tucci reportedly takes charge of dinner almost every night, ensuring the family eats well.

However, Blunt admitted that being related to a celebrated cookbook author (who was also in Julie & Julia and co-starred with Meryl Streep) comes with its own complications. Because Tucci’s gourmet reputation precedes him, their circle of friends has stopped inviting them over for dinner because they're apparently too intimidated to cook for him.