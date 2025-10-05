Taylor Swift bakes sourdough with bread puns for radio host

Taylor Swift, who gets a different baking obsession every six months, is keeping her baking streak alive, this time with a batch of lemon-blueberry sourdough for BBC host Greg James. The pop star, who previously baked for her fiancé Travis Kelce’s football team, surprised Greg with the homemade loaf, complete with her signature bread pun.

Taylor Swift gifts BBC host lemon-blueberry sourdough

“I’ve been baking, and so I brought Greg some sourdough,” Taylor said, explaining that the lemon-blueberry flavour was “a really nice variation.”

Greg couldn’t help but notice her handwritten note on the package, which cheekily read “The Fate of Doughphelia,” a pun on the opening track from her new album The Fate of Ophelia.

“You know, the bread puns — I think the worse they are, the better,” Taylor laughed, adding that her bread obsession even took over her August appearance on Kelce’s New Heights podcast. “It’s dangerous for me to start because I cannot stop talking about bread once I do,” she admitted.

Greg also appreciated the cat stickers decorating the bread bag, to which The Life of a Showgirl singer replied, “I chose them very carefully, based on your sense of humour.”

When Greg teased her for missing an obvious pun, “Bake It Off,” Taylor quipped, “It’s too easy.”

Earlier this year, the singer gifted Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco their own homemade loaves with a note that read, “It’s a loaf story” — proving once again that for Taylor, baking and wordplay rise perfectly together.