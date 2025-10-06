Bharti Singh expecting 2nd child with Haarsh Limbachiyaa; Shamita Shetty Gauahar Khan, Rubina Dilaik and more share wishes

Comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa have announced that they are expecting their second child. The couple shared the happy news on social media through a heartwarming post.

In the Instagram post, Haarsh can be seen holding on to Bharti, against a backdrop of a cold, hilly region, and the latter's baby bump is visible. Bharti and Haarsh married in 2017 and welcomed their first child, a son named Laksh (fondly called Golla) in April 2022. The couple has often talked about their desire for another child in their vlogs.

Several stars and friends from the industry commented on the post to congratulate the couple. Actor Parineeti Chopra, Esha Gupta, Dhrasti Dhami, Jannat Zubair, Abhishek Malhan, and Anjali Anand commented on the post.