Brooklyn 99 actor Kimberly Hébert passes away at 52 years

Kimberly Hébert Gregory, well-known for her breakthrough role as Dr. Belinda Brown in the HBO comedy series Vice Principals, has passed away at 52. Her ex-husband, Chester Gregory, who is also an actor and musician, confirmed the news on social media.

Her Vice Principals co-star Walton Goggins, also paid tribute to her on his Instagram account.

“One of the best I've ever worked with,” Walton wrote. “I had the honor … the good fortune of getting to know, getting to spend months working with this Queen on 'Vice Principals.' She made me laugh like no other. A professionals professional.”

Her ex-husband Chester complimented her presence, saying it carried "fire and grace" and her mind "lit every room" in a heartfelt poem on Instagram. He called her a "friend"- someone who was more than just an "ex-wife".

Here's some chunks from his poem: "Through Our Best/ Through Our Greatest Challenges/ What Remained Was Love, Respect/ And A Bond No Storm Could Break."

"Our Son, The Song We Wrote Together/ Is The Living Echo Of Your Light," he wrote and added: " Thank You, Kimberly/ For Every Chapter We Shared/ Your Story Was Never Defined By The Battle/ But By The Beauty You Carried Through It."