Brooklyn 99 actor Kimberly Hébert passes away at 52 years

Best known for her role as Dr. Belinda Brown in HBO’s Vice Principals, Kimberly Hébert Gregory has passed away at 52
Kimberly Hébert Gregory, well-known for her breakthrough role as Dr. Belinda Brown in the HBO comedy series Vice Principals, has passed away at 52. Her ex-husband, Chester Gregory, who is also an actor and musician, confirmed the news on social media.

Ex-Husband Chester Gregory shares an emotional tribute following the death of actor Kimberly Hébert Gregory

Her Vice Principals co-star Walton Goggins, also paid tribute to her on his Instagram account.

“One of the best I've ever worked with,” Walton wrote. “I had the honor … the good fortune of getting to know, getting to spend months working with this Queen on 'Vice Principals.' She made me laugh like no other. A professionals professional.”

Her ex-husband Chester complimented her presence, saying it carried "fire and grace" and her mind "lit every room" in a heartfelt poem on Instagram. He called her a "friend"- someone who was more than just an "ex-wife".

Here's some chunks from his poem: "Through Our Best/ Through Our Greatest Challenges/ What Remained Was Love, Respect/ And A Bond No Storm Could Break."

"Our Son, The Song We Wrote Together/ Is The Living Echo Of Your Light," he wrote and added: " Thank You, Kimberly/ For Every Chapter We Shared/ Your Story Was Never Defined By The Battle/ But By The Beauty You Carried Through It."

Throughout her career, she also made guest appearances on several other popular shows, such as Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Gossip Girl, Private Practice, The Big Bang Theory, Grey's Anatomy and The Chi. In 2023, she was cast in the Netflix original animated limited series Carol & the End of the World.

Although her appearances in movies were rare, she did grace the screen on Justin Baldoni's 2019 drama Five Feet Apart and the Chris Rock comedy I Think I Love My Wife.

