Influencer Sami Clarke and her husband, JT Barnett, have called it quits within a year of marriage

Sami and JT met on social media. “He slid into my DMs after commenting on a photo of me getting baptised, and what started as a friendly exchange quickly turned into something more meaningful,” Sami shared on Shona Joy’s website after the wedding. “At the time, he was playing hockey in Russia, and I was pursuing modeling. We kept in touch as friends for a year before finally meeting in person when he came to LA.”

Sami said their first meeting “was magical,” recalling, “We spent five hours on a rooftop, talking non-stop, and by the end of it, we both knew this was something special.” She said that their first date had set the foundation for what eventually became the most beautiful partnership.

How JT Barnett proposed Sami Clarke?

Sami said previously said that when JT proposed, the surprise was carefully planned. She said, "He worked with my management team to create a fake job offer I couldn’t refuse...a couples’ photoshoot for a brand," she said, according to the media outlet. “When I arrived at the shoot, he proposed! To make it even more special, he flew in both of our families to celebrate the moment with us. It was thoughtful, heartfelt, and so uniquely us — one of the best days of my life."

In September, Clarke posted a message about her mindset. Alongside a selfie, she wrote, “Healing isn’t just learning to be with the hard stuff — it’s learning to let the good in, too.”