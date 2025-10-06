Influencer Sami Clarke and her husband, JT Barnett, have called it quits within a year of marriage

Influencer Sami Clarke and her husband, JT Barnett, got separated less than a year after getting married, according to a media report. Sami took to her Instagram stories on Sunday, October 5, saying, "My life is shifting and I’m moving into a new chapter apart from JT. It’s truly hard to put into words how tough this feels, but I trust it’s the right step for me.”
Sami added, “I’ll forever be grateful for the love and memories we shared for these past eight years together. Thank you for giving us space and grace as we move through this new chapter.”
The couple got married in November 2024 in La Quinta, California. “The best day of our lives,” they wrote in a joint Instagram post at the time. “We are THE BARNETT’s”.
Sami and JT met on social media. “He slid into my DMs after commenting on a photo of me getting baptised, and what started as a friendly exchange quickly turned into something more meaningful,” Sami shared on Shona Joy’s website after the wedding. “At the time, he was playing hockey in Russia, and I was pursuing modeling. We kept in touch as friends for a year before finally meeting in person when he came to LA.”
Sami said their first meeting “was magical,” recalling, “We spent five hours on a rooftop, talking non-stop, and by the end of it, we both knew this was something special.” She said that their first date had set the foundation for what eventually became the most beautiful partnership.
Sami said previously said that when JT proposed, the surprise was carefully planned. She said, "He worked with my management team to create a fake job offer I couldn’t refuse...a couples’ photoshoot for a brand," she said, according to the media outlet. “When I arrived at the shoot, he proposed! To make it even more special, he flew in both of our families to celebrate the moment with us. It was thoughtful, heartfelt, and so uniquely us — one of the best days of my life."
In September, Clarke posted a message about her mindset. Alongside a selfie, she wrote, “Healing isn’t just learning to be with the hard stuff — it’s learning to let the good in, too.”
