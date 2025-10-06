Is Real Housewives star Porsha Williams dating both a man and a woman? Here's what she said

Notably, Porsha and Simon married in 2022 and finalised their divorce earlier this year. The divorce was filed in February 2024, 14 months after they got married.

What Porsha now expects from her partners

Porsha said the two people she is seeing now both “challenge” her as a person. “I have to soften up a bit...I have to not expect a whole lot of elaborate things … I have to expect someone to call me out from time to time,” she said.

In June, Porsha told an entertainment outlet that she went through a “bad enough breakup” that made her question if she would ever connect with anyone again. “I was sitting here [asking], ‘Do I like women enough? Can I get with a woman? Who can come and fill this void?’” she said.

Simon later told media that he felt “blindsided” by the split, claiming Porsha used him for financial gain. “I think I was targeted … from day one for financial reasons,” he alleged.

A source close to Porsha told a media outlet that she has “moved on and wishes Simon the best.” That same month, Porsha said she planned to stay single until she felt ready to date again.