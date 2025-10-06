Is Real Housewives star Porsha Williams dating both a man and a woman? Here's what she said

edThe Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams reveals that she is currently dating two people...a man and also a woman. The star opened up about her love life at CultureCon in New York City after her divorce from Simon Guobadia, according to an entertainment outlet.
Porsha, 44, said, “Of the people I am talking to now … he is nice.”
“And she is nice,” Porsha added, with the crowd reacting with surprise, and she laughing when someone shouted, “You’re bold!”
Porsha also mentioned that both her partners are very different from her exes. “I really wanted to make sure these were normal people,” she explained. “And what I talked about with my therapist the other day was, I’m having a hard time opening up because they’re not narcissists. And guess what narcissists do? They love bomb you. They do everything to look perfect. They mirror you.”
Notably, Porsha and Simon married in 2022 and finalised their divorce earlier this year. The divorce was filed in February 2024, 14 months after they got married.
Porsha said the two people she is seeing now both “challenge” her as a person. “I have to soften up a bit...I have to not expect a whole lot of elaborate things … I have to expect someone to call me out from time to time,” she said.
In June, Porsha told an entertainment outlet that she went through a “bad enough breakup” that made her question if she would ever connect with anyone again. “I was sitting here [asking], ‘Do I like women enough? Can I get with a woman? Who can come and fill this void?’” she said.
Simon later told media that he felt “blindsided” by the split, claiming Porsha used him for financial gain. “I think I was targeted … from day one for financial reasons,” he alleged.
A source close to Porsha told a media outlet that she has “moved on and wishes Simon the best.” That same month, Porsha said she planned to stay single until she felt ready to date again.
