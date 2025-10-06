Meghan Markle faces backlash over 'feet up' video near Princess Diana’s Paris crash site

When the internet goes wild, there’s truly no hitting pause. Recently, Meghan Markle found herself at the centre of yet another online frenzy, with netizens connecting dots that probably don’t even exist! During her first Europe visit in three years, Meghan casually lounged with her feet up, and the internet, of course, lost it, pointing out, rather dramatically, that the spot was near Princess Diana’s crash site.
The Duchess of Sussex has once again found herself at the centre of online backlash; this time she's accused of showing disrespect to her late mum-in-law late Princess Diana. A video of Meghan, now making rounds on social media, shows her inside a limousine, relaxing and enjoying the night view of Paris with her feet propped up on the seat opposite her.
However, sharp-eyed netizens were quick to zoom in and claim that the car appeared to be near the Pont de l’Alma tunnel — the very site where Princess Diana tragically lost her life in a car crash on August 31, 1997. The coincidence was enough for the internet to spiral into theories and criticism.
Comments slamming her flooded the social media with one user mentioning, “Her trip to Paris proves that all the Sussexes fake drama about car chases and their lives was fake. It was all for the court case. Meghan just trashed Princess Diana’s memory”. Another wrote, “Meghan Markle is a demon! For her to purposely drive over where beloved Princess Diana was in a car crash, with her feet up, AND to film it, she's needs a mental asylum!! How disrespectful and low can she go???”
Another user added, “Every time I pass the bridges near Pont D’Alma I can’t help but remembering Princess Diana. Meghan Markle’s feet video just tells you how much she cares about Harry’s Mother. She is either a complete moron, or evil, no other option”.
Meghan visited Paris for the Balenciaga event at the Fashion Week. This too drew attention and she faced criticism, given the company’s past record of controversial insensitivity. The brand had faced a global backlash for an ad campaign that featured children with bondage-themed teddy bears and documents referencing child abuse laws.
However, Meghan attended the show in support of Pierpaolo Piccioli, who recently assumed the role of Creative Director for Balenciaga, but had dressed Meghan multiple times during his time with Valentino.
