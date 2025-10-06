Meghan Markle faces backlash over 'feet up' video near Princess Diana’s Paris crash site

When the internet goes wild, there’s truly no hitting pause. Recently, Meghan Markle found herself at the centre of yet another online frenzy, with netizens connecting dots that probably don’t even exist! During her first Europe visit in three years, Meghan casually lounged with her feet up, and the internet, of course, lost it, pointing out, rather dramatically, that the spot was near Princess Diana’s crash site.

Internet explodes after Meghan Markle’s Paris video sparks Princess Diana backlash

The Duchess of Sussex has once again found herself at the centre of online backlash; this time she's accused of showing disrespect to her late mum-in-law late Princess Diana. A video of Meghan, now making rounds on social media, shows her inside a limousine, relaxing and enjoying the night view of Paris with her feet propped up on the seat opposite her.

However, sharp-eyed netizens were quick to zoom in and claim that the car appeared to be near the Pont de l’Alma tunnel — the very site where Princess Diana tragically lost her life in a car crash on August 31, 1997. The coincidence was enough for the internet to spiral into theories and criticism.