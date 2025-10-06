Who's Claire Deroo, Maharaja Padmanabh Singh's rumoured French GF?

If you still don't know who "Pacho" is, or haven't scrolled through his Instagram, you are definitely living under a rock. Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh, aka "Pacho", is the titular Maharaja of Jaipur, the 303rd descendent of the royal family of Jaipur. But today, we aren't talking about him, today we are rather talking about a French woman, Claire Deroo, the rumoured girlfriend of Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh.
The gorgeous Claire Deroo and handsome Padmanabh Singh are often seen together at several social gatherings and even polo matches, however neither of them have confirmed about their relationship. Claire has also been seen with Pacho's sister, Princess Gauravi Kumari.
Claire Deroo currently lives in Jaipur, and resides in the 300-year-old City Palace. In an interviewm she had once said, "Jaipur is home to me much more than Paris." As per a popular British daily, Claire is a descendant of King Louis XIII’s musketeer, Isaac de Porthau. She has frequented Jaipur since the age of 5. A fashion enthusiast and bijoutier, Claire has also launched a charitable organisation with Princess Diya Kumari Foundation. The co-founder of thepdkfstore & thepalaceatelier, Claire is in creative consulting and production
Born on July 2, 1998 in New Delhi, Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh is descendant of the Kachhwaha clan, the former royal family of the Jaipur State. He was born to Diya Kumari and Narendra Singh, who got divorced in 2018. His great-grandfather, Man Singh II, was the last ruling Maharaja of Jaipur, who had Maharani Gayatri Devi as his third wife. Pacho's grandfather, Bhawani Singh and grandmother, Padmini, adopted him as the heir, as Diya Kumari was their only daughter.
Padmanabh was "unofficially" installed as the Maharaja of Jaipur when he was just 12 years old. He is the 303rd descendant of the royal family of Jaipur, who live in the City Palace, founded in 1727. Padmanabh is currently pursuing cultural heritage management, art history and the Italian language from Università e Nobil Collegio Sant'Eligio in Rome, and is a remarkable polo player. He began competitive polo in 2015, and also led an Indian national team.
