Who's Claire Deroo, Maharaja Padmanabh Singh's rumoured French GF?

If you still don't know who "Pacho" is, or haven't scrolled through his Instagram, you are definitely living under a rock. Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh, aka "Pacho", is the titular Maharaja of Jaipur, the 303rd descendent of the royal family of Jaipur. But today, we aren't talking about him, today we are rather talking about a French woman, Claire Deroo, the rumoured girlfriend of Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh.

What do we know about Claire Deroo?

The gorgeous Claire Deroo and handsome Padmanabh Singh are often seen together at several social gatherings and even polo matches, however neither of them have confirmed about their relationship. Claire has also been seen with Pacho's sister, Princess Gauravi Kumari.

Claire Deroo currently lives in Jaipur, and resides in the 300-year-old City Palace. In an interviewm she had once said, "Jaipur is home to me much more than Paris." As per a popular British daily, Claire is a descendant of King Louis XIII’s musketeer, Isaac de Porthau. She has frequented Jaipur since the age of 5. A fashion enthusiast and bijoutier, Claire has also launched a charitable organisation with Princess Diya Kumari Foundation. The co-founder of thepdkfstore & thepalaceatelier, Claire is in creative consulting and production