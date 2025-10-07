Anand Mahindra praises Ajith Kumar as he tests Formula E Gen 2 car in Spain

Mahindra re-shared the images and praised Ajith, stating that he looks forward to what’s next for the Tamil star. He wrote, “Spain, Speed, and Style. A powerful and classic combination. Great to see you on the track, Thiru Ajith Kumar. Looking forward to your next adventure.”

Ajith Kumar who received the Padma Bhushan in 2025 for his outstanding contributions to Indian cinema and motorsports.

Ajith Kumar has taken a step back from acting to reconnect with his long-time passion for motorsports. Earlier this year, he officially launched his own racing team, which has been actively competing in various endurance events.

His team secured third place in the AM Class of the 2025 European Endurance Championship and he was recently seen meeting with racers Narain Karthikeyan and Aditya Patel.

Following his 2023 film Thunivu, Ajith appeared in Magizh Thirumeni’s Vidaamuyarchi and Adhik Ravichandran’s Good Bad Ugly this year, both co-starring Trisha Krishnan. However, the actor has not yet announced any upcoming film projects.