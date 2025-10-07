Jacob Elordi spent 10 hours in make-up everyday to metamorphose into Frankenstein’s monster

Actor Jacob Elordi, who plays Frankenstein’s Monster in Frankenstein, spent "10 hours" in makeup "every day" to become the creature, said director Guillermo del Toro.

He took around 10 hours every day and about 42 pieces of makeup, prosthetics: Del Toro on Jacob Elordi

The 60-year-old filmmaker told a news portal at the Los Angeles, California, premiere of the movie on October 6, "He took around 10 hours every day and about 42 pieces of makeup, prosthetics. And then he would have to work.”

Del Toro was impressed by how Elordi embraced the make-up. The director added: “He did it all with grace and patience and love. I told him, 'Look, it's like when a priest is getting dressed, there are many layers to the robes and the ceremonial guard. You have to think, this is your Ceremonial Guard. You're invoking the Creature.'

"And the result is heartbreaking and beautiful. It’s a really naked performance - emotionally so close to innocence that it breaks your heart."