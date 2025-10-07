Phantom of the Opera star Ben Lewis passes away at 46

Ben Lewis, renowned West End actor has tragically passed away on October 6, 2025, due to bowel cancer. He was 46 years old.
Ben Lewis's friend, Todd Woodbridge announced the stage actor's death on Instagram soon after his passing.
Ben Lewis, known for starring in The Phantom of the Opera, died following his bowel cancer diagnosis back in February, 2024. The disease was said to be incurable.
Australian TV host, Todd Woodbridge took to Instagram to share the tragic news. He wrote, "Ben was a star on stage as Phantom in Love Never Dies and In Phantom of the Opera on the West End.. more importantly he was one of the great humans, funny, caring and a wonderful mentor to all of the people he work with".
Todd further talked about the "many fond memories of holidays together in Scotland" that the two friends shared together. "...visiting the dressing rooms of Her Majesty’s Theatre in London to times spent at Wimbledon… and our last pic together in late June at our home…", the TV host added.
Todd Woodbridge concluded the condolence message by sending love to Ben Lewis's family. The actor is now survived by his wife, Melle Stewart, an Australian actress. Melle had suffered a life-altering stroke back in 2021, which was a rare side effect of a COVID vaccine. Ben had been her primary caregiver at the time.
Ben Lewis hailed from a family of talented, classically-trained opera singers, based in London. He was born to singers Michael Lewis and Patricia Price.
A successful actor, Ben Lewis won the Judith Johnson Award for Best Actor in Leading Role in a Musical at the 2012 Sydney Theatre Awards. The honour came following his performance in Love Never Dies.
During his stage acting career, Ben Lewis appeared in many productions including Urinetown, A Little Night Music and Priscilla, Queen of the Desert.
