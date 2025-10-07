Phantom of the Opera star Ben Lewis passes away at 46

Ben Lewis, renowned West End actor has tragically passed away on October 6, 2025, due to bowel cancer. He was 46 years old.

Ben Lewis's friend, Todd Woodbridge announced the stage actor's death on Instagram soon after his passing.

Ben Lewis, known for starring in The Phantom of the Opera, died following his bowel cancer diagnosis back in February, 2024. The disease was said to be incurable.

Australian TV host, Todd Woodbridge took to Instagram to share the tragic news. He wrote, "Ben was a star on stage as Phantom in Love Never Dies and In Phantom of the Opera on the West End.. more importantly he was one of the great humans, funny, caring and a wonderful mentor to all of the people he work with".