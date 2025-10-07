Taylor Swift skips Travis Kelce's Chief's game, where he broke a major record

A few days after Taylor Swift released her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl, the singer skipped her fiancé Travis Kelce’s football game. It's not totally shocking considering how busy Taylor has been the past few days. Her album released on the heels of her famous BFF Selena Gomez's wedding and shortly after her own engagement to Kelce.

Taylor Swift missed out on watching Travis Kelce create history

Taylor got engaged to NFL player Travis Kelce a few weeks ago as the NFL season was just heating up. And as she promotes her own album and has hops between UK and the USA to attend different talk shows and radio shows, she might need to miss a few of Kelce's NFL matches.

The Kansas City Chiefs faced off against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Florida on Monday, but Taylor, who has limited her attendance to home games in Kansas City since last year, chose not to travel. Instead, she scheduled a slew of media appearances during the beginning of the week.

She went on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon tonight and Late Night with Seth Meyers on Wednesday, both filmed in New York City.

Several tracks on Showgirl, such as “Opalite” and “Wood,” are widely believed to be inspired by Kelce. While promoting the album, Swift has frequently mentioned her fiancé. In a recent interview on The Scott Mills Breakfast Show on BBC Radio 2, she reaffirmed her passion for her craft, saying she will never stop creating music.