Bombay HC bars Shilpa Shetty & Raj Kundra from leisure travel, orders INR 60 crore deposit

Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra have been directed by the Bombay High Court to deposit INR 60 crore before travelling abroad for work. The couple, however, has been barred from travelling overseas for leisure, following a case filed against them for allegedly duping a businessman.

Bombay High Court halts overseas trips for Shilpa Shetty & Raj Kundra amid INR 60 crore fraud case

Shilpa and Raj have been deep in scandal and allegations for the past few weeks. On August 14, a case was registered against them by the businessman Deepak Kothari who has allegedly been duped by the two in a loan-cum-investment deal. Following this, international travels have been banned for them. But last month in order to fulfil their work commitments abroad, they filed a petition in the high court seeking suspension of the Look Out Circular (LOC) issued by the local police. The petition was filed for a period spanning from October 2025 to January 2026.

The High Court ruled out any travelling scene from their books and emphasized the alleged monetary fraud. The court stated, “Deposit the entire amount of Rs 60 crore, then we will consider the plea.” The matter has now been adjourned to October 14 for further hearing.

The defense lawyer argued that their travels were primarily work-related, with only one leisure trip to Phuket. They also highlighted that the couple has been cooperative throughout the investigation. During proceedings, the court acknowledged the couple’s cooperation, stating, “That is why you have not been arrested,” while seeking further clarity on the details of the case.

Adding to this the court said while their cooperation might help their case for work-related travel, the INR 60 crore must be deposited before any flights are booked.

The case is based on the cheating allegation linked to the couple’s now-defunct company, Best Deal TV. The complaint was filed by Deepak Kothari, director of UY Industries, who claimed that Raj and Shilpa induced him to invest in the venture between 2015 and 2023. According to the complainant’s advocate, Yusuf Iqbal, the entire INR 60 crore was allegedly misappropriated within six months, and the ongoing investigation has revealed significant details. It was also noted that Raj Kundra holds a British passport, which is relevant in the context of restrictions on overseas travel.