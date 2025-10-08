The Boys star Jensen Ackles mocks The Summer I Turned Pretty at fan event

The fan responded by saying, “I don’t know what that is.” Jensen was taken aback by the answer, said, “You don’t know what that is? I could hug you [right now].”

The fan further added, “I’m actually making my mom watch Supernatural right now.” Jensen's Supernatural co-star Jared Padalecki was there alongside with him and said, “Alright, mom. Well done. Thank you.”

The two Supernatural stars attended the SPN Philly Con, held from October 3 to 5, 2025, to mark the show’s 20th anniversary. Also called Creation Philadelphia, the annual convention celebrates the hit dark fantasy series Supernatural.

Jensen found a massive success for his portrayal of Soldier Boy in The Boys, which is a superhero show which has garnered a remarkable fan following over the years and has set many records. The Boys TV series set several new Nielsen streaming records for Prime Video during the week of its Season 4 finale in July 2024, including the first-ever #1 spot on the U.S. streaming ranking with 1.3 billion minutes viewed.

The Boys will conclude with its upcoming fifth and final season, which is expected to be released in 2026. The creator, Eric Kripke, confirmed the plan to end the story with Season 5 which is rumoured to have a big climax.