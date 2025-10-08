Who is SRK's manager Pooja Dadlani's husband Hitesh Gurnani?

Behind every beloved Bollywood star is a team that keeps them shining, from managers, to makeup artists, and countless others who turn a group into a dream team. Our very own Badshah, SRK, has Pooja Dadlani as his manager. But beyond the glitz and glamour, her personal life often stays away from the spotlight. Today, let’s get to know Hitesh Gurnani — the man who’s captured the heart of Bollywood’s favourite manager!
From cinematic contracts to business ventures, Pooja has been the absolute real-life hero and saviour for Shah Rukh Khan. Pooja joined Red Chillies Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. in 2012 as Shah Rukh Khan’s official manager and has since been a pivotal force in managing and shaping his professional journey.
She is renowned for her professionalism and taking care of basically everything for the Badshah. She has become so integral to SRK’s world that she’s often regarded as part of the Khan family.
Pooja got married to businessman Hitesh in 2008 and they have a beautiful daughter together. Hitesh is the director of Lista Jewels, a reputed luxury jewellery brand in Mumbai. Away from the limelight he has built a name for himself. He has ventured into the atrocities of business struggles and has built an empire of INR 80 crores. Hitesh is a man of many talents and is responsible for product design, business expansion, and client relations in his company.
Together, Pooja and Hitesh have built a legacy that is both influential and inspiring. With Pooja’s estimated net worth of around INR 40 crores and Hitesh’s successful business ventures, the couple enjoys luxury properties, high-end cars, and a lifestyle that reflects their hard-earned success. A high-profile manager and a prosperous businessman, they truly epitomize the modern power couple and the face of a beloved family.