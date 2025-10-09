Amitabh Bachchan’s Jhund co star reportedly murdered

A police personnel in charge of the case revealed that the two friends would often drink together. The police further said, "After midnight on Tuesday, Sahu and Chhetri travelled by Sahu's motorcycle to an abandoned house in the Jaripatka area for a drinking session. This occurred a few hours before Chhetri was found injured early Wednesday morning".

It was further reported that the two broke into an argument after which Priyanshu Thakur threatened Dhruv Sahu who then has been alleged to have tied Priyanshu before attacking the victim "with a sharp weapon".

According to reports, the local people of the area saw Priyanshu Thakur tied in plastic wires and rushed him to Mayo Hospital. Doctors had begun his treatment but declared him dead halfway through.

Priyanshu Thakur aka Babu Chhetri was only 21 years old at the time of death and his friend, the accused is 20.