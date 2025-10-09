Janhvi Kapoor rejects fan-made ship names with Shikhar Pahariya

Janhvi Kapoor, who was recently spotted with her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya in Paris during a shopping trip to Hermes, has rejected their 'ship' names, which have been coined by fans.

Janhvi Kapoor shuts down ‘Jassi’ ship name, suggests ‘Janwar’ instead as a joke

In a video which went viral, a fan was seen asking the Param Sundari actor about her marriage plans, to which Janhvi said, "Mein abhi mere life mein bohot khush hoon. Multiplication ka abhi koi time nahi hai mere paas, na jinko aap refer kar rahe hain, na unke paas." (I'm happy in my life. There's no time to multiply for me, nor for the person you're referring to.")

The fan teased her, "Naam lene mein kya dikkat hai? Ulajh hai usme?" (What's the issue with stating his name?) For reference, Ulajh is Janhvi Kapoor's thriller film which released in 2024.

To this, Janhvi smiled and said, "Headline ban jata hai na phir." (It becomes a headline then.)

Right after that, they moved to a conversation about ship names.

The fan asked her what if their ship name were to be Jassi, a mix of Jahnvi and Shikhar.

"Jassi?" she asked, visibly amused. "Oh no, I don't like that. How about ‘Janwar'?"

She also explained that she prefers not to answer such questions when they arise.