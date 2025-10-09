Twinkle Khanna recalls the time she rescued Akshay Kumar from a crashing airplane

The newest episode of Two Much With Twinkle and Kajol saw Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan opening up, sharing personal anecdotes and unforgettable moments from both their professional and personal lives. Interestingly, on the show, Twinkle and Akshay shared insights into their relationship and married life like never before. Twinkle even recalled a time when she had declined a film role opposite her future husband.

The Mela actress revealed that it was her father, Rajesh Khanna, who had persuaded her to work with Akshay. At the time, she was hesitant, as Akshay had been experiencing a string of flops, and she wasn’t keen on starring opposite him.

Twinkle recalled, “We actually met because of my dad. My dad had an old producer friend.’ He said, ‘You have to work in this movie because I have given my word.’ I didn’t want to work with him at that point, but I did. He was going through a bad phase, and I was being snobby.”

In another amusing revelation, Akshay Kumar shared a funny story about his relationship with Twinkle Khanna before they got married. He revealed that, instead of following the traditional practice of matching kundalis, Twinkle had actually researched his family’s genetic background.

The Airlift actor shared, “Aadmi jab shaadi karta hai toh do kundliyaan milata hai. She didn’t believe in that. You know what she did? She checked if my father had any kind of disease—she’s removed all the genetic and DNA background till my mamas, chachas and chachis. And then, and only then, she decided that, okay, I can marry him.”