Matlock writes off David Del Rio’s character after sexual assault allegations

David Del Rio has been booted off from the TV series Matlock after co-star Leah Lewis accused him of sexual assault. The allegations have led to his immediate exit from the show, sparking headlines across entertainment circles.

Leah Lewis speaks out, and David Del Rio gets fired over a sexual assault allegation

The creators have announced that the character of David, attorney Billy Martinez, will be written off the script, and the actor will no longer be part of the cast. Reports suggest that this decision occurred earlier this month. The actor’s representatives and the team have yet to comment on the allegations, lending some weight to the speculation surrounding the incident.

The first half of Matlock season two has already been shot and is set to premiere on October 12. For the second part of the show, even though David had been a regular and prominent character, the makers have decided to remove the actor entirely and write off his role from the storyline, marking a significant change in the upcoming episodes. Now rounding up the show’s ensemble, it is completed by Leah Lewis, Jason Ritter, Skye P. Marshall, Sam Anderson, and Yael Grobglas.

Soon after reports of David’s firing surfaced, Leah took to her Instagram Stories to assure fans that she’s “moving forward” with her life.

The actor’s exit has prompted an investigation into the matter and whether there may be additional victims involved.

David has been in several prominent shows before Matlock like Maggie, The Good Doctor, The Baker and the Beauty and The Troop.

As far as the show is concerned, the first season grew in popularity and the makers jumped right in the making of the second part. Alongside strong audience support, critics lauded Kathy Bates’ performance, earning her an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role in Matlock Season 1.