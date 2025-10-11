Billie Eilish dragged by fan at Miami gig, sparking outrage online

Fandoms are that strange cocktail of adoration, entitlement, and absolute lack of boundaries. At Billie Eilish’s Miami show this week, one fan took “get closer to your idols” a little too literally, grabbing her arm and yanking her so hard she slammed into a barricade. The video’s gone viral, and not for the reasons Billie deserves.

Billie Eilish fan incident in Miami goes viral, raises questions on fandom culture

Let’s be clear: this wasn’t an overexcited handshake gone wrong. It was assault, thinly disguised as enthusiasm. And it’s become alarmingly common. The modern concert crowd seems to believe that a ticket price buys you proximity, access, and physical contact. From fans hurling phones at Harry Styles to someone throwing ashes on Pink’s stage (yes, that happened), concerts are turning into contact sports.