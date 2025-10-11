Kylie Jenner's BFF Stassie Karanikolaou gets BBL 'reduction'

"I wish I had someone who showed me the not-glamorised side of plastic surgery when I was younger," says a 28-year-old Stassie, explaining in another video, posted on October 8. She continued, "And I made this decision that I've actually been, for years, trying to reduce and fix. It's actually something that has made me more insecure and made me feel so inauthentic."

"With that being said, I think anyone should do whatever they want to do with their bodies, whatever they choose," she continued. "I just feel like this was a mistake I made super young and I shared my experience now because I'm hoping that I can help anyone."

The influencer reminded viewers, "Do what makes you feel comfortable, not what you think that you should do."

This isn't the first time Stassie has expressed regret for getting a BBL in the first place. In fact, she has recently undergone multiple procedures to reduce her BBL.

In another podcast in May she said, "It is something that I regret and that I've been actively trying to fix for so long.

"I did not realise at the time what I was signing up for," she admitted. "I wish that little me didn't feel the way I felt. I felt just the pressure of the world that we live in and the trend of the times. Do not surgically alter your body for a trend at a time because just know that the trend is only going to be relevant for a little bit," Stassie said, and well if something from this is coming from someone who has already gone through a beauty surgeries, this makes a lot of sense.