Priyanka Chopra elated as husband Nick Jonas surprises her on Karwa Chauth

Going by the caption, it seems Nick surprised Priyanka by returning home just in time for Karwa Chauth whilst being on an intense work tour. The first photo showed Priyanka dressed in a black outfit with a red dupatta, covering her head, pointing to the moon with Nick by her side. Another candid frame captured her placing a mehendi clan hand over Nick’s face, highlighting the festive spirit and their bond.

One of the sweetest moments was seeing Nick with their daughter Malti Marie, who sat beside him, engrossed in her colouring book, while Priyanka affectionately rested her hand on his head. In another photo, Nick could be seen helping Malti draw, his hand gently guiding as she doodled in a notebook with ‘Malti’ written across the page in big green letters.

A special detail came in the form of a coffee cup with Priyanka and her dad's image imprinted on the froth, making the celebration even more personal. The series ended with a glimpse of Malti's little artwork alongside Nick’s autograph, underlining the family's togetherness during the festival. Earlier in the day, Priyanka had also shared a story showing off her Karwa Chauth mehendi, alongside the tiny designs on Malti's little hands, delighting fans with the mother-daughter bond.