Ritika Nayak: Each role should reveal a new shade of me
From starting out as a model to now making her mark as a promising talent on the big screen, Ritika Nayak’s journey has been one of passion, perseverance, and purpose. Ritika Nayak, the actress who captured hearts with Mirai, is steadily carving a name for herself in Telugu cinema. In an exclusive conversation with CE, Ritika opens up about her path to films, the roles she dreams of playing, and what keeps her grounded amid the spotlight.
Take us through your journey into films.
I was born and raised in Delhi, in an Odia family. I’ve always loved being in front of people — whether it was school events or college cultural activities. Modelling happened quite naturally, and I participated in a competition, which I ended up winning. That experience gave me the confidence, exposure, and push to explore acting. Eventually, my path led me to Telugu cinema, where I made my debut with Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam. It’s been a beautiful journey so far, and I’m truly grateful for the love I’ve received.
Did you always dream of being a part of the film industry?
Honestly, films weren’t always part of the plan. Growing up in Delhi, I never imagined I’d end up working in Telugu cinema. But I’ve always loved storytelling and performing, and once I started modelling, I realised the screen was where I truly wanted to be. Acting has now become both my passion and my purpose.
What kind of roles do you enjoy playing the most?
I love roles that challenge me emotionally — characters who feel real, layered, and relatable. In Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam, my character Vasudha had so much depth, and in Mirai, playing Vibha was a completely different experience. I want to explore glamorous yet meaningful roles, strong women, subtle emotions, and characters that leave a lasting impression on the audience.
Are there any actors or directors you dream of working with?
So many! We have an incredible pool of talent in this country. Among actors, I’d love to work with Nani garu, Allu Arjun garu, Ram Charan garu, Tarak garu, and Vijay Deverakonda garu — each of them has such a unique screen presence. As for directors, I deeply admire SS Rajamouli sir and Sukumar sir for their storytelling, and Gautham Vasudev Menon sir for the way he portrays emotions. I’d also love to work with Ravi Kiran Kola again, as well as other exciting young filmmakers.
What do you like doing when you’re not shooting?
I enjoy spending time with family and friends. Being away from home can get overwhelming, so whenever I’m free, I like to keep things simple. Reading is a huge part of my life, and so is music. I also cherish quality ‘me time’ — whether that’s just being quiet, lost in my thoughts, or simply resting.
What are some of your hobbies?
As I mentioned, I love reading, listening to music, and travelling. I also enjoy sketching and journalling whenever I get the time. These small hobbies keep me grounded and creatively refreshed.
Are there any OTT shows you’re currently hooked on?
Oh, plenty! I’m quite obsessed with K-dramas. I also love Bridgerton, Grey’s Anatomy, Wednesday, and The Crown. I enjoy stories that balance drama and emotion with strong writing. And yes, I watch a lot of anime too — Demon Slayer and Attack on Titan are among my favourites.
How would you describe your personal style?
Comfort comes first, always. I like to keep my look elegant and simple. A well-draped saree, a flowy dress, or just jeans paired with a nice top — as long as it feels authentic to me, that’s my style.
What’s your go-to comfort food?
I’m a big foodie! I love trying different cuisines, but nothing beats home-cooked Odia food. I also really enjoy South Indian dishes like dosa, idli, pappu annam, Hyderabadi biryani, and Andhra meals are some of my favourites.
What keeps you motivated?
The love I receive from the audience. When people connect with my performance, it gives me a whole new kind of energy. I also keep reminding myself of how far I’ve come and how much more there is to achieve.
What challenges did you face early in your career?
Coming from Delhi with no film background, the language barrier was my biggest challenge. Telugu was completely new to me, but I’ve been learning and improving with every film.
Any fan moment that’s especially memorable?
Yes! Once, while flying from Hyderabad to Delhi, a lady came up to me as we were deboarding. Even though I was wearing a mask, she recognised me. She then called her husband, asked him to call her back immediately, and when he did, the ringtone he’d set for her was Ee Veduka — my song from Ashoka Vanam. It was such a sweet and touching moment.
Future projects.
After Mirai, which was such an exciting project, I’m now working on a film with Varun Tej garu. It’s a horror-comedy with a fun Korean twist; something very different. I’m also reading a couple of interesting scripts. I can’t reveal too much yet, but I’m definitely looking to explore roles that are unlike anything I’ve done before. I want each film to reveal a new shade of me as an actor.
(Story by Shreya Veronica)