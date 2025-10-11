Ritika Nayak: Each role should reveal a new shade of me

From starting out as a model to now making her mark as a promising talent on the big screen, Ritika Nayak’s journey has been one of passion, perseverance, and purpose. Ritika Nayak, the actress who captured hearts with Mirai, is steadily carving a name for herself in Telugu cinema. In an exclusive conversation with CE, Ritika opens up about her path to films, the roles she dreams of playing, and what keeps her grounded amid the spotlight.