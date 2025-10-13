Harper Beckham might launch beauty brand, as mum Victoria registers new company: Reports

Victoria Beckham, whose new Netflix documentary exploring her family life and career debuted last week, has also spoken about her daughter’s ambitions.

The former Spice Girl joked that Harper will either become a beauty mogul or a stand-up comedian, saying her daughter is “hilarious.”

This comes after Victoria opened up about an emotional conversation she had with Harper regarding her past struggle with an eating disorder, as featured in the docuseries.

Victoria said, "We just had a really honest conversation, and I explained that when you have issues with food, it is all consuming. It is sad. It’s a very lonely place. I thought it was important that she heard it from me before she saw it at the theatre.

"I’ve talked about food with Harper before," Victoria explained.

"The one thing that doesn’t seem to change is that little girls think a lot about food as they’re growing up, when their bodies are changing and they’re going through puberty.

"My wish for Harper is that she has a really healthy relationship with food, and that she eats healthily. We all want to treat ourselves as well, but it’s about balance," added Victoria.